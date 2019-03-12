Log in
ABO Wind : builds photovoltaic project with 10 megawatts in Tunisia

03/12/2019 | 07:20am EDT

» Media Center » Press » ABO Wind builds photovoltaic project with 10 megawatts in Tunisia

  • Project developer receives permit and tariff in a tender
  • Solar park in the governorate Gabès to be commissioned in 2020

(Wiesbaden, 12 March 2019) ABO Wind has received another permit and a tariff for a project in Tunisia. The solar park in the governorate Gabès, approx. 400 kilometres south of the country's capital Tunis, has a capacity of 10 megawatts. ABO Wind plans to build the project next year in close cooperation with local partners. 'The solar park will produce more than 18 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year and will feed it into the grid at a distance of 2,500 metres,' says ABO Wind department head Nicolas König. In order to be successful in the tender, a good site selection was key. ABO Wind will conclude an electricity supply contract with the state-owned energy supplier STEG (Société tunisienne de l'électricité et du gaz), which will provide a fixed remuneration over 20 years for the electricity fed into the grid.

Earlier this year, ABO Wind had already secured a tariff for a wind farm with a capacity of 30 megawatts in a tender, located 35 kilometres southeast of Tunis. For two and a half years, the project developer has been active in Tunisia and has opened an office in Tunis in autumn of 2018. ABO Wind is currently working on half a dozen Tunisian wind and solar projects. 'We are making good progress on our way to assemble a portfolio of several ready-to-build wind and solar projects attractive to investors,' says Dr Patrik Fischer, ABO Wind's general manager responsible for international business development. The company's progress in project development has reaffirmed his conviction that ABO Wind will be able to contribute to a stable, affordable and eco-friendly electricity supply in Tunisia. By strengthening wind and solar energy, the North African country wants to remedy its energy deficit. By 2030, renewables are meant to cover 30 per cent of the electricity demand. Currently, it is three per cent.

Download press release

Disclaimer

ABO Wind AG published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:37 UTC
