ABO Wind : succeeds in Finnish tender

(Wiesbaden/Helsinki, 27 March 2019) ABO Wind has won a bid to operate the Kokkoneva wind farm in the first technology-neutral tender for renewable energies in Finland. The Finnish Energy Authority tendered a total of 1.36 terawatt hours of annual electricity, equivalent to 1.36 million megawatt hours. ABO Wind has won a bid of more than 120,000 megawatt hours. This electricity will be produced by the wind farm Kokkoneva with seven turbines of up to 250 meters and a total output of approximately 30 megawatts.

'Our successful bid underlines the diversity of our prosperous project development in Finland,' says Aapo Koivuniemi, Managing Director of ABO Wind Oy. Only about a month ago, the company sold the project rights to a 100-megawatt wind farm in Välikangas to the independent asset manager Luxcara. The wind farm is being realised without state subsidies. The company, which has been active in Finland for only six years, has already connected 100 megawatts to the grid in the Northern European country. ABO Wind has now succeeded in the first technology-neutral tender round with the lowest of all bids awarded: 'Onshore wind energy is the cheapest way to generate electricity. This is becoming obvious once again,' says Koivuniemi.

The project Kokkoneva, developed by ABO Wind in cooperation with Infinergies Finland Oy, is located in the municipality of Siikalatva in Northern Ostrobothnia. In addition to the seven turbines, a substation will be built to feed the electricity into the grid. The design and implementation of the wind farm will commence shortly: According to the terms of the public tender, the wind farm must be connected to the grid by January 2022. 'We already have all the building permits. Thus I am convinced that we will be able to meet the deadline,' says Koivuniemi.

