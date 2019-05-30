ABOM® Introduces First Fully Integrated Augmented Reality (AR) Goggle Designed to Meet Military Standards and Extreme Use-Case Performance

Abom,
Inc. — The new ABOM® P3 AR Goggle design features the integrated VX
Inc. CNED AR display technology and an array of integrated image sensors
and highly advanced embedded electronics applications to meet the
demands of AR used in Safety, Industrial and Military market
applications.
The ABOM P3 Goggle design integrates display technology that feature
stereoscopic dual displays with ultra-high brightness output with
adjustable control and 1080p output. The P3 AR solution features 3D
spatial mapping and tracking, extremely accurate tracking of
orientation, velocity and positioning using IMU/GPS-GNSS/INS capability.
ABOM also introduces the first augmented reality display solution
optimized with Military Ballistics rated Lens (MIL-PRF 32432A) to the
MCEP compliance meeting many challenging elements of the US ARMY’s IVAS
specification (HUD 3.0). ABOM P3 features also include advanced thermal
image sensors, advanced image and visual processing, and extremely
accurate tracking capability of orientation, velocity and positioning
using embedded GPS/GNSS/INS receiver technology. Embedded within the
Goggle Chassis is an ultra-high performance Depth Camera supported by
two Infrared (IR) cameras optimized for low-light conditions up to 10
meters.
ABOM P3 AR goggle is field-use ready and designed for extreme
environmental durability and cold-weather climate conditions where
demanding ruggedized performance is critical. The P3 for Industrial
applications also meets ANSI Z87.1+ high mass impact rating and IP-55
Ingress Protection for water and dust protection, which opens the door
for supporting the National Safety Council technology initiatives and
requirements for meeting extreme IP-67 rating compliance.
“ABOM P3 AR goggle solution is a purpose-built Augmented Reality eyewear
system that incorporates ABOM’s patented ultra-low power thin-film
technology, making it impossible for fog to survive on the inner surface
of the eyewear,” said Kyle Cherry, CEO of VX Inc.
“ABOM’s award-winning heated goggle technology, now Military approved,
has made integration and optimization with immersive, augmented reality
display technology the perfect solution for highly ruggedized extreme
use-cases that exceed industry standards for both quality and
performance. ABOM’s development partner for the P3 Goggle, VX Inc., has
pushed the limits of mechanical and electrical engineering design
performance,” said Jack Cornelius, ABOM CEO. “We are thrilled to have
achieved this level of advanced embedded electronics and application
integration based on ABOM’s goggle form factor requirement and ABOM’s
goal to meet the majority of the challenging US ARMY IVAS HUD 3.0
specification. This new level of advanced AR design and integration
brings a vast amount of exciting new functionality, capability and
applications for safety, industrial and military markets.”
About Abom, Inc.:
Founded in 2014, Abom, Inc., launched the world’s first
microcontroller-managed heated fog-free goggles with integrated
rechargeable batteries. Led by a group of investors, scientists and
designers, ABOM has built a portfolio of 39 issued and 24 pending
patents in three groupings (structural, environmental and power
management) to provide a comprehensive and rapid solution to fogging.
ABOM supports sales, technology licensing and support globally for
applications in various snow sports, military, safety and industrial
markets. For more information, visit www.abom.com.
SEE THE ABOM P3 at AUGMENTED WORLD EXPO (AWE) 2019, SANTA CLARA,
CA, BOOTH #814
