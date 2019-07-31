Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : 1 in 4 people under 30 work multiple jobs (Media Release)

07/31/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

1 in 4 employed people under 30 work multiple jobs


People under the age of 30 are the most likely to hold more than one job, according to new figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Head of Labour Statistics at the ABS Bjorn Jarvis said: 'Around one in every four employed people under 30 were multiple job holders in 2016-17, and this was highest around the age of 19.'

Overall, employed people worked a total number of 19.2 million jobs during 2016-17, an increase of 3.6 per cent over the previous 12 months and 6.4 per cent over the six years to 2016-17.

Around 15.6 per cent of people who worked in 2016-17 held more than one job at the same time.

Of these multiple job holders, 53.7 per cent were female compared with 46.3 per cent males and most lived in capital city regions (67.2 per cent).

'Around 26 per cent of multiple job holders worked all of their jobs in the same industry, which meant that 74 per cent worked across multiple industries,' said Mr Jarvis.

For those working across industries, the most common combinations of industries worked in were:

  • Health care & social assistance and Administrative & support services
  • Health care & social assistance and Education & training
  • Retail trade and Accommodation & food services
Jobs in Australia provides a detailed economic summary for each state and territory and includes information for over 2000 regional areas across Australia.
Note: Main refers to the most common industry and occupation.

Further information for your region can be found in Jobs in Australia, 2011-12 to 2016-17 (cat. no. 6160.0), available for free download from the ABS website (www.abs.gov.au).

Media Note:

  • These data are compiled from the recently developed Linked Employer Employee Dataset (LEED). The LEED includes more than 100 million tax records over six consecutive years between 2011-12 and 2016-17, and provides information for over 2,200 different regions across Australia based on a person's residence.
  • The job counts in this publication differ from the filled job estimates from other data sources such as the Australian Labour Account and the Labour Force Australia. The Jobs in Australia data sourced from LEED provides insights into all jobs held throughout the year, while the Labour Account data provides the number of filled jobs at a point-in-time each quarter, and Labour Force Survey data measures the number of people employed each month.
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri).
  


Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 01:49:02 UTC
