ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : 300,000 more people living in capital cities (Media Release)

03/24/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

300,000 more people living in capital cities


The population living in Australia's capitals increased by 303,100 people during 2018-19, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

'Capital city growth accounted for 79 per cent of Australia's total population increase in the year ending 30 June 2019,' said ABS Director of Demography, Beidar Cho. 'Just over 17 million people now live in the capitals.'

Melbourne's population grew by 113,500 to reach 5 million residents during 2018-19. This was the largest growth for any capital city, and was followed by Sydney (up 87,100 people), Brisbane (52,600) and Perth (27,400).

Melbourne also had the highest growth rate (2.3 per cent), ahead of Brisbane (2.1 per cent) and Sydney (1.7 per cent).

Capital city

Change over 2018-19

Population at 30 Jun 2019

Number

Per cent

Number

Melbourne

113,500

2.3

5,078,200

Sydney

87,100

1.7

5,312,200

Brisbane

52,600

2.1

2,514,200

Perth

27,400

1.3

2,086,000

Adelaide

13,900

1.0

1,359,800

Canberra

6,300

1.5

426,700

Hobart

3,400

1.5

236,100

Darwin

-1,100

-0.8

147,300

All capital cities

303,100

1.8

17,160,400

Today's data also reveals the growth hotspots within the capitals and the rest of the country.

Cranbourne East in Melbourne's outer south-east had the largest growth (up by 7,800 people) in Australia in 2018-19, while Mickleham - Yuroke in Melbourne's outer north had the highest growth rate (53 per cent).

State/Territory

Largest growth 2018-19

Highest growth rate 2018-19(a)

Area

Number

Area

Per cent

Victoria Cranbourne East

7,800

Mickleham - Yuroke

52.5

New South Wales Cobbitty - Leppington

5,300

Riverstone - Marsden Park

19.8

Queensland Pimpama

3,300

Ripley

26.6

Western Australia Ellenbrook

2,200

Alkimos - Eglinton

12.4

Australian Capital Territory Moncrieff

1,100

Moncrieff

38.1

South Australia Mount Barker

850

Munno Para West - Angle Vale

5.8

Northern Territory Palmerston - South

730

Palmerston - South

14.8

Tasmania Sorell - Richmond

240

Old Beach - Otago

3.8

(a) Excludes areas with less than 1,000 people at June 2018.
Statistics in this publication predate the 2019-20 Australian summer bushfires and COVID-19.

Media notes:

  • Unless otherwise stated, capital cities mentioned in this release are Greater Capital City Statistical Areas and areas are Statistical Areas Level 2 as defined in the 2016 Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS).
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media at media@abs.gov.au or 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Canberra time Mon - Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 03:47:00 UTC
