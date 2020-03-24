ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : 300,000 more people living in capital cities (Media Release)

300,000 more people living in capital cities
The population living in Australia's capitals increased by 303,100 people during 2018-19, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
'Capital city growth accounted for 79 per cent of Australia's total population increase in the year ending 30 June 2019,' said ABS Director of Demography, Beidar Cho. 'Just over 17 million people now live in the capitals.'
Melbourne's population grew by 113,500 to reach 5 million residents during 2018-19. This was the largest growth for any capital city, and was followed by Sydney (up 87,100 people), Brisbane (52,600) and Perth (27,400).
Melbourne also had the highest growth rate (2.3 per cent), ahead of Brisbane (2.1 per cent) and Sydney (1.7 per cent).
|
|
Capital city
|
Change over 2018-19
|
Population at 30 Jun 2019
|
Number
|
Per cent
|
Number
|
|
Melbourne
|
113,500
|
2.3
|
5,078,200
|
Sydney
|
87,100
|
1.7
|
5,312,200
|
Brisbane
|
52,600
|
2.1
|
2,514,200
|
Perth
|
27,400
|
1.3
|
2,086,000
|
Adelaide
|
13,900
|
1.0
|
1,359,800
|
Canberra
|
6,300
|
1.5
|
426,700
|
Hobart
|
3,400
|
1.5
|
236,100
|
Darwin
|
-1,100
|
-0.8
|
147,300
|
All capital cities
|
303,100
|
1.8
|
17,160,400
|
Today's data also reveals the growth hotspots within the capitals and the rest of the country.
Cranbourne East in Melbourne's outer south-east had the largest growth (up by 7,800 people) in Australia in 2018-19, while Mickleham - Yuroke in Melbourne's outer north had the highest growth rate (53 per cent).
|
|
State/Territory
|
Largest growth 2018-19
|
|
Highest growth rate 2018-19(a)
|
Area
|
Number
|
|
Area
|
Per cent
|
|
Victoria
|
Cranbourne East
|
7,800
|
|
Mickleham - Yuroke
|
52.5
|
New South Wales
|
Cobbitty - Leppington
|
5,300
|
|
Riverstone - Marsden Park
|
19.8
|
Queensland
|
Pimpama
|
3,300
|
|
Ripley
|
26.6
|
Western Australia
|
Ellenbrook
|
2,200
|
|
Alkimos - Eglinton
|
12.4
|
Australian Capital Territory
|
Moncrieff
|
1,100
|
|
Moncrieff
|
38.1
|
South Australia
|
Mount Barker
|
850
|
|
Munno Para West - Angle Vale
|
5.8
|
Northern Territory
|
Palmerston - South
|
730
|
|
Palmerston - South
|
14.8
|
Tasmania
|
Sorell - Richmond
|
240
|
|
Old Beach - Otago
|
3.8
|
|
(a) Excludes areas with less than 1,000 people at June 2018.
Statistics in this publication predate the 2019-20 Australian summer bushfires and COVID-19.
Media notes:
-
Unless otherwise stated, capital cities mentioned in this release are Greater Capital City Statistical Areas and areas are Statistical Areas Level 2 as defined in the 2016 Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS).
-
When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
-
For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media at media@abs.gov.au or 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Canberra time Mon - Fri).
-
Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.
Disclaimer
ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 03:47:00 UTC