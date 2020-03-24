ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : 300,000 more people living in capital cities (Media Release)

300,000 more people living in capital cities



The population living in Australia's capitals increased by 303,100 people during 2018-19, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

'Capital city growth accounted for 79 per cent of Australia's total population increase in the year ending 30 June 2019,' said ABS Director of Demography, Beidar Cho. 'Just over 17 million people now live in the capitals.'

Melbourne's population grew by 113,500 to reach 5 million residents during 2018-19. This was the largest growth for any capital city, and was followed by Sydney (up 87,100 people), Brisbane (52,600) and Perth (27,400).

Melbourne also had the highest growth rate (2.3 per cent), ahead of Brisbane (2.1 per cent) and Sydney (1.7 per cent).

Capital city Change over 2018-19 Population at 30 Jun 2019 Number Per cent Number Melbourne 113,500 2.3 5,078,200 Sydney 87,100 1.7 5,312,200 Brisbane 52,600 2.1 2,514,200 Perth 27,400 1.3 2,086,000 Adelaide 13,900 1.0 1,359,800 Canberra 6,300 1.5 426,700 Hobart 3,400 1.5 236,100 Darwin -1,100 -0.8 147,300 All capital cities 303,100 1.8 17,160,400

Today's data also reveals the growth hotspots within the capitals and the rest of the country.

Cranbourne East in Melbourne's outer south-east had the largest growth (up by 7,800 people) in Australia in 2018-19, while Mickleham - Yuroke in Melbourne's outer north had the highest growth rate (53 per cent).

State/Territory Largest growth 2018-19 Highest growth rate 2018-19(a) Area Number Area Per cent Victoria Cranbourne East 7,800 Mickleham - Yuroke 52.5 New South Wales Cobbitty - Leppington 5,300 Riverstone - Marsden Park 19.8 Queensland Pimpama 3,300 Ripley 26.6 Western Australia Ellenbrook 2,200 Alkimos - Eglinton 12.4 Australian Capital Territory Moncrieff 1,100 Moncrieff 38.1 South Australia Mount Barker 850 Munno Para West - Angle Vale 5.8 Northern Territory Palmerston - South 730 Palmerston - South 14.8 Tasmania Sorell - Richmond 240 Old Beach - Otago 3.8 (a) Excludes areas with less than 1,000 people at June 2018 .

Statistics in this publication predate the 2019-20 Australian summer bushfires and COVID-19.

Media notes: