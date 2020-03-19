ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Australia's population grew by 1.5 per cent (Media Release)

Australia's population grows by 1.5 per cent

Australia's population grew by 1.5 per cent during the year ending 30 September 2019, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Demography Director Beidar Cho said: 'The population at 30 September 2019 was 25.5 million people, following an annual increase of 371,100 people.'

Natural increase accounted for 37.5 per cent of annual population growth, while net overseas migration accounted for the remaining 62.5 per cent.

There were 304,400 births and 165,300 deaths registered in Australia during the year ending 30 September 2019. Natural increase during this period was 139,100 people, a decrease of 6.6 per cent from the previous year.

There were 534,100 overseas migration arrivals and 302,000 departures during the year ending 30 September 2019, resulting in net overseas migration of 232,100 people. Net overseas migration was down 4.2 per cent compared to the previous year.

Statistics in this publication predate the Australian summer bushfires of 2019/20 and COVID-19 and are not affected by these events.

Annual population change by state and territory Population at 30 Sep 2019 Change over previous year Change over previous year '000 '000 % New South Wales 8 118.0 102.0 1.3 Victoria 6 629.9 129.6 2.0 Queensland 5 115.5 84.7 1.7 South Australia 1 756.5 15.4 0.9 Western Australia 2 630.6 29.3 1.1 Tasmania 535.5 5.3 1.0 Northern Territory 245.6 -1.4 -0.6 Australian Capital Territory 428.1 6.2 1.5 Australia (a) 25 464.1 371.1 1.5 (a) Includes Other Territories comprising Jervis Bay Territory, Christmas Island, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Norfolk Island.

