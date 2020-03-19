ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Australia's population grew by 1.5 per cent (Media Release)

Log in
03/19/2020 | 01:28am EDT

Australia's population grows by 1.5 per cent


Australia's population grew by 1.5 per cent during the year ending 30 September 2019, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Demography Director Beidar Cho said: 'The population at 30 September 2019 was 25.5 million people, following an annual increase of 371,100 people.'

Natural increase accounted for 37.5 per cent of annual population growth, while net overseas migration accounted for the remaining 62.5 per cent.

There were 304,400 births and 165,300 deaths registered in Australia during the year ending 30 September 2019. Natural increase during this period was 139,100 people, a decrease of 6.6 per cent from the previous year.

There were 534,100 overseas migration arrivals and 302,000 departures during the year ending 30 September 2019, resulting in net overseas migration of 232,100 people. Net overseas migration was down 4.2 per cent compared to the previous year.

Statistics in this publication predate the Australian summer bushfires of 2019/20 and COVID-19 and are not affected by these events.

Further information is available in Australian Demographic Statistics, September Quarter 2019 (cat. no. 3101.0).

For regional population estimates see Regional Population Growth, Australia (cat. no. 3218.0), available for free download from https://www.abs.gov.au/.

Annual population change by state and territory

Population at 30 Sep 2019

Change over previous year

Change over previous year

'000

'000

%

New South Wales

8 118.0

102.0

1.3

Victoria

6 629.9

129.6

2.0

Queensland

5 115.5

84.7

1.7

South Australia

1 756.5

15.4

0.9

Western Australia

2 630.6

29.3

1.1

Tasmania

535.5

5.3

1.0

Northern Territory

245.6

-1.4

-0.6

Australian Capital Territory

428.1

6.2

1.5

Australia(a)

25 464.1

371.1

1.5

(a) Includes Other Territories comprising Jervis Bay Territory, Christmas Island, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Norfolk Island.

Media notes:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am-5:00pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 05:27:01 UTC
