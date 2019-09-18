Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Australia's population grew by 1.6 per cent (Media Release)

09/18/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Australia's population grows by 1.6 per cent


Australia's population grew by 1.6 per cent during the year ending 31 March 2019, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Demography Director Beidar Cho said: 'The population at 31 March 2019 was 25.3 million people, following an annual increase of 388,800 people.'

Natural increase accounted for 35.8 per cent of annual population growth, while net overseas migration accounted for the remaining 64.2 per cent.

There were 298,100 births and 159,100 deaths registered in Australia during the year ending 31 March 2019. Natural increase during this period was 139,100 people, down 2.2 per cent from the previous year.

There were 534,700 overseas migration arrivals and 285,100 departures during the year ending 31 March 2019, resulting in net overseas migration of 249,700 people. Net overseas migration was up 4.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Further information is available in Australian Demographic Statistics, March Quarter 2019 (cat. no. 3101.0).

For regional population estimates see Regional Population Growth, Australia (cat. no. 3218.0), available for free download from https://www.abs.gov.au/.

Population at end Mar qtr 2019

Change over previous year

Change over previous year

PRELIMINARY DATA

'000

'000

%

New South Wales

8 071.1

114.1

1.4

Victoria

6 566.2

133.5

2.1

Queensland

5 076.5

88.1

1.8

South Australia

1 748.6

14.8

0.9

Western Australia

2 615.8

26.0

1.0

Tasmania

533.3

6.4

1.2

Northern Territory

245.6

-1.1

-0.4

Australian Capital Territory

425.7

6.9

1.7

Australia(a)

25 287.4

388.8

1.6

(a) Includes Other Territories comprising Jervis Bay Territory, Christmas Island, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Norfolk Island.

Media notes:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am-5:00pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 02:06:04 UTC
