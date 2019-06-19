Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Australia's population grows by 1.6 per cent (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 09:44pm EDT

Australia's population grows by 1.6 per cent


Australia's population grew by 1.6 per cent during 2018, according to the latest figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Demography Director Beidar Cho said: 'Steady growth over recent quarters has resulted in a population of 25.2 million people at 31 December 2018.'

The number of births in 2018 reached an all time high of 314,900,161,900 of these were male and 153,000 female. The previous record was 312,200 in 2012. There were fewer deaths in Australia during 2018, compared with 2017 (158,500 in 2018 and 160,100 in 2017). As a result, natural increase was 156,300 people in 2018, compared with 144,100 in 2017.

Natural increase (births minus deaths) accounted for 38.6 per cent of population growth, while net overseas migration accounted for the remaining 61.4 per cent.

Net overseas migration for 2018 was 248,400 people, which was higher than the 2017 figure of 241,700. This is due to a decline in overseas migration departures (281,600 in 2018 compared with 289,700 in 2017) and relatively stable overseas migration arrivals (530,100 in 2018 and 531,400 in 2017).

Victoria continued to have the highest growth at 2.2 per cent and Tasmania continued to have its stronger growth (1.2 per cent) in comparison with recent years.

Further information is available in Australian Demographic Statistics, December Quarter 2018(cat. no. 3101.0).

For population estimates at the regional level, see Regional Population Growth, Australia (cat. no. 3218.0), available from https://www.abs.gov.au.

PRELIMINARY DATA

Population at
31 Dec 2018

Annual growth

Annual growth

'000

'000

%

New South Wales

8 046.1

123.8

1.6

Victoria

6 526.4

139.4

2.2

Queensland

5 052.8

89.9

1.8

South Australia

1 742.7

14.6

0.8

Western Australia

2 606.3

24.0

0.9

Tasmania

531.5

6.5

1.2

Northern Territory

245.9

-1.0

-0.4

Australian Capital Territory

423.8

7.6

1.8

Australia

25 180.2

404.8

1.6

Media notes:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am-5:00pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 01:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24pDelta Air not expecting flight cancellations as result of tech issue
RE
09:56pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
09:56pTRUMP BELIEVES HE HAS AUTHORITY TO DEMOTE FED'S POWELL : Bloomberg
RE
09:52pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
09:52pFed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year
RE
09:50pEXCLUSIVE : T-Mobile prepares for Boost auction if Dish Network talks stall - sources
RE
09:48pFacebook called before Senate panel over digital currency project
RE
09:44pMYUS COM ACCESSSHIPPING : Top Tools for Grilling and Picnicking
PU
09:44pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Australia's population grows by 1.6 per cent (Media Release)
PU
09:44pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China deepens integration into global financial markets
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About