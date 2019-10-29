ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter (Media Release)

CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures. This follows a rise of 0.6 per cent in the June 2019 quarter.

The most significant price rises in the September 2019 quarter were international holiday, travel and accommodation (+6.1 per cent), tobacco (+3.4 per cent), property rates and charges (+2.5 per cent) and child care (+2.5 per cent).

The most significant price falls this quarter were automotive fuel (-2.0 per cent), fruit (-3.1 per cent) and vegetables (-2.5 per cent).

ABS Chief Economist, Bruce Hockman said: 'Despite the price falls for fruit and vegetables this quarter, the drought is impacting on the prices for a range of food products. Prices rose this quarter for meat and seafood (+1.7 per cent), dairy and related products (+2.2 per cent) and bread and cereal products (+1.3 per cent).'

The CPI rose 1.7 per cent through the year to the September 2019 quarter. This follows a through the year rise of 1.6 per cent to the June 2019 quarter.

'Annual inflation remains subdued partly due to price rises for housing related expenses remaining low, and in some cases falling in annual terms. Prices for utilities (-0.3 per cent) and new dwelling purchase by owner-occupiers (-0.1 per cent) both fell slightly through the year to the September 2019 quarter, while rents (0.4 per cent) recorded only a small rise,' said Mr Hockman.

