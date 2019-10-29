Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:17pm EDT
CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures. This follows a rise of 0.6 per cent in the June 2019 quarter.

The most significant price rises in the September 2019 quarter were international holiday, travel and accommodation (+6.1 per cent), tobacco (+3.4 per cent), property rates and charges (+2.5 per cent) and child care (+2.5 per cent).

The most significant price falls this quarter were automotive fuel (-2.0 per cent), fruit (-3.1 per cent) and vegetables (-2.5 per cent).

ABS Chief Economist, Bruce Hockman said: 'Despite the price falls for fruit and vegetables this quarter, the drought is impacting on the prices for a range of food products. Prices rose this quarter for meat and seafood (+1.7 per cent), dairy and related products (+2.2 per cent) and bread and cereal products (+1.3 per cent).'

The CPI rose 1.7 per cent through the year to the September 2019 quarter. This follows a through the year rise of 1.6 per cent to the June 2019 quarter.

'Annual inflation remains subdued partly due to price rises for housing related expenses remaining low, and in some cases falling in annual terms. Prices for utilities (-0.3 per cent) and new dwelling purchase by owner-occupiers (-0.1 per cent) both fell slightly through the year to the September 2019 quarter, while rents (0.4 per cent) recorded only a small rise,' said Mr Hockman.

  • When reporting ABS data you must attribute the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or the ABS) as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36pOil prices drop, U.S. falls for third day as Cushing stocks rise
RE
09:34pSoft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut
DJ
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Life expectancy continues to improve (Media Release)
PU
09:17pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : CPI rose 0.5 per cent in the September 2019 quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pChina warns U.S. criticism at U.N. over Xinjiang not 'helpful' for trade talks
RE
09:11pSoft Aussie Inflation Keeps Door Open to Rate Cut
DJ
09:10pJapan retail sales jump the most since 2014, outlook murky
RE
09:01pGlobal share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
2WTI : Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4UK's new Brexit deal worse than continued uncertainty - NIESR
5BARCLAYS PLC : UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group