ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Decline in dwelling approvals moderates in September (Media Release)

31 October 2019 MEDIA RELEASE

Embargoed 11:30am (AEDT)

Decline in dwelling approvals moderates in September



The number of dwellings approved fell 0.8 per cent in September 2019, in trend terms, and has fallen for 22 months, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

'The fall in trend dwelling approvals for September was the smallest monthly decline in six months,' said Daniel Rossi, Director of Construction Statistics at the ABS. 'However, the number of dwellings approved remains 21.1 per cent lower than at the same time last year.'

Across the states and territories, dwelling approvals fell in the Northern Territory (9.3 per cent), Western Australia (2.4 per cent), Australian Capital Territory (1.8 per cent), New South Wales (1.2 per cent), Queensland (0.5 per cent) and Victoria (0.4 per cent). Tasmania (1.6 per cent) and South Australia (0.4 per cent) recorded increases, in trend terms.

In trend terms, approvals for private sector houses fell in Western Australia (2.7 per cent) and South Australia (1.3 per cent). Victoria rose 0.1 per cent, while private house approvals in New South Wales and Queensland were flat.

The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved rose 7.6 per cent in September, driven by a 16.6 per cent increase in private dwellings excluding houses. Private sector houses rose 2.8 per cent.

The value of total building approved rose 1.4 per cent in September, in trend terms, and has risen for nine months. The value of residential building rose 0.5 per cent, while non-residential building rose 2.5 per cent.

Further information is available in Building Approvals, Australia (cat no. 8731.0).

