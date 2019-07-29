ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Dwelling approvals decline in June (Media Release)

Log in
Dwelling approvals decline in June

07/29/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

30 July 2019

MEDIA RELEASE
Embargoed 11:30am (AEDT)

Dwelling approvals decline in June


The number of dwellings approved in Australia fell by 1.3 per cent in June, in trend terms, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

'The trend series for total dwellings has fallen for 19 consecutive months. The decrease in June was driven by private dwellings excluding houses, which fell 2.5 per cent in trend terms,' said Daniel Rossi, Director of Construction Statistics at the ABS. 'Approvals for private houses were also down 0.8 per cent.'

Among the states and territories, total dwelling approvals fell in the Australian Capital Territory (4.7 per cent), Tasmania (3.8 per cent), Western Australia (3.5 per cent), New South Wales (2.9 per cent) and South Australia (0.8 per cent), in trend terms. Increases were recorded in the Northern Territory (5.8 per cent), Victoria (0.4 per cent) and Queensland (0.2 per cent).

Approvals for private sector houses declined 0.8 per cent in trend terms. Declines were recorded across the country, with New South Wales (2.2 per cent), South Australia (0.8 per cent), Western Australia (0.6 per cent) and Queensland (0.4 per cent) all falling. Victoria was the only state to record an increase, up by 0.1 per cent.

In seasonally adjusted terms, total dwellings declined 1.2 per cent in June, driven by falls in Tasmania (11.9 per cent), Western Australia (8.6 per cent), New South Wales (5.4 per cent) and Queensland (1.0 per cent). Victoria recorded a 9.7 per cent increase, while South Australia was flat. Private dwellings excluding houses fell 6.5 per cent, while private house approvals rose 0.4 per cent.

The value of total building approved recorded a 0.4 per cent increase, in trend terms. The value of non-residential building rose 2.0 per cent, while total residential building declined 0.8 per cent.

Further information is available in Building Approvals, Australia (cat no. 8731.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to ouremail notification service and receive media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 02:24:09 UTC
