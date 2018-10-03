Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Dwelling approvals fall in August (Media Release)

10/03/2018

Dwelling approvals fall in August


The number of dwellings approved in Australia fell by 1.9 per cent in August 2018 in trend terms, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

'The fall was mainly driven by private dwellings excluding houses, which decreased by 2.7 per cent in August,' said Justin Lokhorst, Director of Construction Statistics at the ABS. 'Private sector houses also fell, by 1.2 per cent.'

Among the states and territories, dwelling approvals fell in August in Victoria (5.1 per cent), South Australia (3.6 per cent) and New South Wales (1.6 per cent) in trend terms.

Dwelling approvals rose in trend terms in Western Australia (2.7 per cent), Tasmania (2.3 per cent), Northern Territory (1.5 per cent) and Australian Capital Territory (0.1 per cent). Dwelling approvals were flat in Queensland.

In trend terms, approvals for private sector houses fell 1.2 per cent in August. Private sector house approvals fell in Queensland (3.3 per cent), Victoria (1.4 per cent), New South Wales (1.1 per cent) and South Australia (0.7 per cent), but rose in Western Australia (1.4 per cent).

In seasonally adjusted terms, total dwellings fell by 9.4 per cent in August, driven by a 17.2 per cent decrease in private dwellings excluding houses. Private houses fell 1.9 per cent in seasonally adjusted terms.

The value of total building approved fell 1.3 per cent in August, in trend terms, and has fallen for nine months. The value of residential building fell 0.8 per cent while non-residential building fell 2.3 per cent.

Further information is available in Building Approvals, Australia (cat no. 8731.0) on the ABS website at http://www.abs.gov.au.

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 or media@abs.gov.au (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to ouremail notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 01:37:05 UTC
