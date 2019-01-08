Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Dwelling approvals fall in November (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:54pm EST

9 January 2019

MEDIA RELEASE
Embargoed 11:30am (AEDT)

Dwelling approvals fall in November


The number of dwellings approved in Australia fell by 2.3 per cent in November 2018, in trend terms, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

'The trend for total dwellings has been steadily declining over the past twelve months,' said Justin Lokhorst, Director of Construction Statistics at the ABS. 'The series is now 18.3 per cent lower than at the same time last year.'

The decrease in November was driven by private sector dwellings excluding houses (e.g. townhouses and apartments), which fell 5.0 per cent. Private sector houses also declined, by 0.3 per cent.

Among the states and territories, dwelling approvals fell in November in the Australian Capital Territory (9.5 per cent), South Australia (6.2 per cent), Western Australia (4.5 per cent), Queensland (3.4 per cent) and New South Wales (3.1 per cent) in trend terms. Tasmania (3.5 per cent) and Victoria (0.6 per cent) were the only states to record increases, while the Northern Territory was flat.

Approvals for private sector houses fell 0.3 per cent in November in trend terms. Victoria (0.7 per cent) and New South Wales (0.1 per cent) rose, while decreases were recorded in Queensland (1.8 per cent), South Australia (1.0 per cent) and Western Australia (0.7 per cent).

In seasonally adjusted terms, total dwellings fell by 9.1 per cent in November, driven by a 17.9 per cent decrease in private dwellings excluding houses. Private houses fell 2.6 per cent in seasonally adjusted terms.

The value of total building approved fell 0.8 per cent in November, in trend terms, and has fallen for 12 months. The value of residential building fell 1.6 per cent, while non-residential building rose 0.6 per cent.

Further information is available in Building Approvals, Australia (cat no. 8731.0) on the ABS website at http://www.abs.gov.au.

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team at media@abs.gov.au or 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to ouremail notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11pChina's yuan to break seven per dollar in six months - FX strategists
RE
09:01pApple cuts first-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikkei
RE
08:52pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:46pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:35pDollar edges lower as U.S.-China trade optimism lifts Aussie
RE
08:34pDollar edges lower as U.S.-China trade optimism lifts Aussie
RE
08:28pMexico holds firm in fuel theft fight as shortages worsen
RE
08:14pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : to Develop Infrastructure as an Asset Class and Catalyze ESG Investing Principles in ...
PU
08:07pUK employers hire staff at slowest pace since April 2017 - REC
RE
08:02pAsian shares edge up on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2Chinese state media says any U.S.-China trade agreement must involve 'give and take'
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.