Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Eastern States are biggest water consumers (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:43pm EST

New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland biggest water consumers in 2016-17


Across the Australian economy, industry and households consumed a total 16,558 gigalitres of water (the equivalent of more than 33 Sydney Harbours) in 2016-17 according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Centre of Environmental and Satellite Accounts Director, Jonathon Khoo said the annual Water Account brought together a wide range of water related statistics to present an integrated picture of the flows of water between the environment and the Australian economy.

'Data from the account shows that in 2016-17 agriculture consumed the largest proportion of water at 62 per cent (10,305 gigalitres) followed by households which consumed 12 per cent (1,909 gigalitres),' he said.

'To put those quantities into some proportion, one gigalitre is equal to one billion litres of water and it would take 500 gigalitres to fill the Sydney Harbour.'

Of the states and territories, in 2016-17 New South Wales consumed the largest proportion of water at 6,567 gigalitres or 40 per cent of total water consumption. Queensland consumed 3,880 gigalitres (23 per cent) and Victoria consumed 3,147 gigalitres (19 per cent).

Western Australia's total water consumption was 1,417 gigalitres (9 per cent) while South Australia consumed 913 gigalitres (6 per cent); Tasmania 387 gigalitres (2 per cent); Northern Territory 194 gigalitres (1 per cent) and the ACT 53 gigalitres (0.3 per cent).

Households led the way in spending on water and water related services. Of the $17.8 billion spent in 2016-17, households spent $10.6 billion while more than $6.6 billion was spent by all industries.

Further details can be found in Water Account, Australia, 2016-17 (cat. no. 4610.0) available as a free download from the ABS website: http://www.abs.gov.au>;.

Media notes:

  • A gigalitre is equal to one billion litres of water. Sydney Harbour holds around 500 gigalitres.
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 00:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58pTaiwan concerns mean China defence budget likely to defy slowing economy
RE
07:56pYen sags, sterling up on report UK's May to delay Brexit date
RE
07:52pPound jumps to four-week high, Asian shares take a breather
RE
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : New analysis of the Australian workforce, 2011 to 2016 (Media Release)
PU
07:43pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Eastern States are biggest water consumers (Media Release)
PU
07:37pFed's Clarida Says Bond Market Signals Warrant Attention
DJ
07:21pBOJ Kuroda - China economy to pick up in latter half of this year
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pU.S. housing outlook stuck in a lull as economy dulls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2SEC asks U.S. judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal
3KILROY REALTY CORP : KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference
4COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX:COB) Positive Large Scale Testwork Results
5TESLA : TESLA : SEC wants Tesla CEO Elon Musk held in contempt for tweeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.