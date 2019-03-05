Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Economy grew 0.2 per cent in December quarter (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:55pm EST

Economy grew 0.2 per cent in December quarter


The Australian economy grew 0.2 per cent in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the December quarter 2018, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

Chief Economist for the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said: 'Growth in the economy was subdued, reflecting soft household spending and a decline in dwelling investment. The approvals for dwelling construction indicate that the decline in dwelling investment will continue.'

Household spending grew by 0.4 per cent, reflecting a continuation of modest spending in recent quarters. Investment in dwellings fell 3.4 per cent.

Falls in private investment dampened growth in the quarter. This was consistent with the decline in construction industry value added, falling 1.9 per cent. Services industries supporting construction activity detracted from growth with professional scientific and technical services industry value added declining for the first time in three years. Mining investment fell in the quarter as significant projects transitioned from the construction to the production phase. This is reflected in oil and gas production, which grew 7.7 per cent.

Public demand sustained growth in the quarter. Public investment remained at high levels with State and Local government growth of 6.3 per cent reflecting continued work on a number of large infrastructure projects. Government final consumption expenditure grew 1.8 per cent, with ongoing expenditure in health, aged care and disability services. This investment translates to ongoing strength from the healthcare industry, which remains the largest contributor to economic growth.

Mr Hockman said 'As the economy transitions out of the mining boom, investment has remained strong with major public works driving growth around Australia.'

Media note:
§ When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
§ For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri),
§ Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 00:54:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/06 Refined systems aid green development
PU
08:12pDollar hovers near two-week high, Aussie skids as economic growth disappoints
RE
08:07pBritain eyes 27,000 skilled offshore wind jobs by 2030
RE
08:05pFORMEL-E-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT NISSAN : Darum engagiert sich Shell im elektrischen Rennsport
PU
08:01pOil falls as rising U.S. production counters OPEC supply cuts
RE
07:59pREUTERS POLL : Brexit to be put on ice, but only for a few months - economists
RE
07:55pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Grassley Announces First Trade Hearing of 116th Congress
PU
07:55pICYMI : The Hill-Tariffs aren't the solution to the problem - they ARE the problem
PU
07:55pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.2 per cent in December quarter (Media Release)
PU
07:49pAustralia's Economy Slows Sharply
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
2NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC : NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Auditor Resignation and Provides Corporate Update
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD : BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
5THOR MINING PLC : THOR MINING : Strategic Development - Australian Copper Interests

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.