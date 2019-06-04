Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Economy grew 0.4 per cent in March quarter (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

Economy grew 0.4 per cent in March quarter

The Australian economy grew 0.4 per cent in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the March quarter 2019, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

Chief Economist for the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said: 'The economy continues to grow as we head towards twenty eight years of sustained growth.'

Government spending was the main contributor to growth reflecting ongoing delivery of services in disability, health and aged care.

Household spending slowed and contributed a modest 0.1 per cent to growth reflecting reduced spending on discretionary goods such as furnishing and household equipment, recreation and culture and hotels, cafes and restaurants.

Dwelling investment continued to detract this quarter. The slowing housing market has resulted in significant falls in ownership transfer costs, particularly stamp duty.

Mr Hockman added: 'The Australian economy continues to grow but more slowly than our long term average of 3.5 per cent.'

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 01:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43pENERGEX : It's time to sign up for Safety Heroes
PU
09:37pSan Francisco city hires adviser to explore potential acquisition of PG&E assets
RE
09:33pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.4 per cent in March quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:27pAsian shares catch Wall Street's Fed cheer; dollar remains weak
RE
09:24pDOLLAR INDEX : hovers near seven-week low as Fed officials open door for rate cut
RE
09:21pOil prices fall after surprise build in U.S. inventories
RE
09:17pAround 5 million tonnes of lithium deposits found in southwest China
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04pU.S.'s Mnuchin to meet with Chinese central banker at G20 gathering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
4KEMPER CORP : KEMPER : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Promising thousands of U.S. jobs, Foxconn offshored 155 to M..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About