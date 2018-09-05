Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Economy grew 0.9 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Economy grew 0.9 per cent in June quarter


The Australian economy grew 0.9 per cent in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the June quarter 2018, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

Chief Economist for the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said: 'Growth in domestic demand accounts for over half the growth in GDP, and reflected strength in household expenditure.'

Domestic demand increased 0.6 per cent for the quarter, driven by a 0.7 per cent growth in household consumption, with increased expenditure on both discretionary and non-discretionary goods and services.

General government final consumption expenditure increased 1.0 per cent in the June quarter. Public investment remained at elevated levels reflecting continued work on infrastructure projects across the nation.

Investment in new dwellings increased 3.6 percent for the quarter. with strength observed in Victoria and South Australia. This strength was reflected in the Construction industry, which grew 1.9 per cent for the quarter.

Compensation of employees (COE) grew 0.7 per cent for the quarter due to a rises in the number of wage and salary earners and wage rates. COE growth was prominent in the Health Care and Social Assistance industry.

Moderate growth in household disposable income coupled with strength in household consumption resulted in a decline in the household saving ratio to 1.0 per cent, recording its lowest rate since December 2007.

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri),
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 01:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Announces Winners of Trade Finance Awards
PU
05:05aEMBATTLED BLOOD-TESTING FIRM THERANOS TO DISSOLVE : Wsj
RE
04:52aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Australia will gain from continued Asia-Pacific trade integration
PU
04:52aCAMDEN COUNTY GA : Board of Commissioners Formally Votes to Lower Millage Rate
PU
04:52aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : South Australian State Budget drops off the PACE
PU
04:52aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Northern Territory needs to reform royalty
PU
04:42aCHATHAM COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY : Event calendar update
PU
04:40aStocks fall, dollar supported as trade woes in spotlight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.