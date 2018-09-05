ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Economy grew 0.9 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)

Economy grew 0.9 per cent in June quarter

The Australian economy grew 0.9 per cent in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the June quarter 2018, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

Chief Economist for the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said: 'Growth in domestic demand accounts for over half the growth in GDP, and reflected strength in household expenditure.'

Domestic demand increased 0.6 per cent for the quarter, driven by a 0.7 per cent growth in household consumption, with increased expenditure on both discretionary and non-discretionary goods and services.

General government final consumption expenditure increased 1.0 per cent in the June quarter. Public investment remained at elevated levels reflecting continued work on infrastructure projects across the nation.

Investment in new dwellings increased 3.6 percent for the quarter. with strength observed in Victoria and South Australia. This strength was reflected in the Construction industry, which grew 1.9 per cent for the quarter.

Compensation of employees (COE) grew 0.7 per cent for the quarter due to a rises in the number of wage and salary earners and wage rates. COE growth was prominent in the Health Care and Social Assistance industry.

Moderate growth in household disposable income coupled with strength in household consumption resulted in a decline in the household saving ratio to 1.0 per cent, recording its lowest rate since December 2007.

