ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Energy value increasing, households more efficient (Media Release)

Australian energy use increased in 2016-17, but also became more efficient according to the latest edition of the annual Energy Account released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Total gross energy use increased by 4 per cent in 2016-17, according to ABS Centre for Environment and Satellite Accounts director, Jonathon Khoo. Physical exports of energy increased by 1 per cent, while the value of these exports increased 42 per cent ($25 billion), as the price of commodities increased significantly in 2016-17.

Australian industry reported a 5 per cent increase in gross energy use.

'Although Australian industries used more energy overall in 2016-17, they also became more efficient - with energy productivity increasing by 1 per cent,' Mr Khoo said.

Average household energy use was on the decline.

'On average, each Australian household used 135 gigajoules of energy in 2016-17 - that's a 1 per cent decrease from 2015-16 and an over 7 per cent decrease over the decade since 2006-07,' Mr Khoo said. 'Overall, petrol is still the number one type of energy used by households - making up 45 per cent of energy used - but solar energy is the fastest growing, increasing by about 15 per cent in 2016-17 on the year prior.'

