Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Energy value increasing, households more efficient (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 07:45pm EST

Energy value increasing, households more efficient


Australian energy use increased in 2016-17, but also became more efficient according to the latest edition of the annual Energy Account released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Total gross energy use increased by 4 per cent in 2016-17, according to ABS Centre for Environment and Satellite Accounts director, Jonathon Khoo. Physical exports of energy increased by 1 per cent, while the value of these exports increased 42 per cent ($25 billion), as the price of commodities increased significantly in 2016-17.

Australian industry reported a 5 per cent increase in gross energy use.

'Although Australian industries used more energy overall in 2016-17, they also became more efficient - with energy productivity increasing by 1 per cent,' Mr Khoo said.

Average household energy use was on the decline.

'On average, each Australian household used 135 gigajoules of energy in 2016-17 - that's a 1 per cent decrease from 2015-16 and an over 7 per cent decrease over the decade since 2006-07,' Mr Khoo said. 'Overall, petrol is still the number one type of energy used by households - making up 45 per cent of energy used - but solar energy is the fastest growing, increasing by about 15 per cent in 2016-17 on the year prior.'

Further details can be found in the Energy Account, Australia, 2016-17 (cat. no. 4604.0) available as a free download from the ABS website www.abs.gov.au.

Media notes

  • For context, 1 Petajoule (PJ) is approximately the amount of electricity used by 42,000 households in a year.
  • Users are advised to refer to the net tables for a consistent comparison of energy supply and use over time.
  • Energy productivity in this media released was defined as Gross Value Added divided by Net energy use by industry.
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 00:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17pTRUMP TO MEET CHINESE VICE PREMIER LIU HE ON FRIDAY : White House
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09pJapan launches 100 million euro fund to invest in Nordic, Baltic tech companies
RE
09:06pReport on no-deal Brexit tariffs delayed by Downing Street - The Sun
RE
09:06pOil dips as U.S. crude output hits record 12 million barrels per day
RE
08:32pJapan's consumer inflation ticks up but still distant from BOJ's goal
RE
08:08pNo-deal Brexit would take a chip off UK home values - Reuters Poll
RE
07:57pDOLLAR INDEX : holds modest gains, Aussie finds footing after plunge
RE
07:52pAsian shares tread water as investors watch trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Kraft Heinz sees 'step backwards' in 2019, gets SEC subpoena
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' practices

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.