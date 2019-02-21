ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Energy value increasing, households more efficient (Media Release)

Energy value increasing, households more efficient
Australian energy use increased in 2016-17, but also became more efficient according to the latest edition of the annual Energy Account released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Total gross energy use increased by 4 per cent in 2016-17, according to ABS Centre for Environment and Satellite Accounts director, Jonathon Khoo. Physical exports of energy increased by 1 per cent, while the value of these exports increased 42 per cent ($25 billion), as the price of commodities increased significantly in 2016-17.
Australian industry reported a 5 per cent increase in gross energy use.
'Although Australian industries used more energy overall in 2016-17, they also became more efficient - with energy productivity increasing by 1 per cent,' Mr Khoo said.
Average household energy use was on the decline.
'On average, each Australian household used 135 gigajoules of energy in 2016-17 - that's a 1 per cent decrease from 2015-16 and an over 7 per cent decrease over the decade since 2006-07,' Mr Khoo said. 'Overall, petrol is still the number one type of energy used by households - making up 45 per cent of energy used - but solar energy is the fastest growing, increasing by about 15 per cent in 2016-17 on the year prior.'
Further details can be found in the Energy Account, Australia, 2016-17 (cat. no. 4604.0) available as a free download from the ABS website www.abs.gov.au.
Media notes
-
For context, 1 Petajoule (PJ) is approximately the amount of electricity used by 42,000 households in a year.
-
Users are advised to refer to the net tables for a consistent comparison of energy supply and use over time.
-
Energy productivity in this media released was defined as Gross Value Added divided by Net energy use by industry.
-
When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
-
For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
-
Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.
Disclaimer
ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 00:44:03 UTC