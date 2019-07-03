Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Further slowing in job vacancies in May (Media Release)

07/03/2019

MEDIA RELEASE

4 July 2019

Embargoed: 11.30 am (Canberra time)

Further slowing in job vacancies in May


The number of job vacancies in Australia increased by 0.3 per cent over the May 2019 quarter, according to new trend figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Bruce Hockman, Chief Economist at the ABS, said that growth in vacancies was noticeably weaker in 2019 than it had been in 2018.

'Growth in the quarterly trend measure of job vacancies was 0.3 per cent in May 2019, which was well below the 4.1 per cent a year ago,' Mr Hockman said.

'This was consistent with the recent slowing in other economic indicators.'

'The growth in vacancies over the past year of 4.2 per cent is well below the year before, when it was 20.8 per cent. This is consistent with the recent slowing in other economic indicators,' Mr Hockman said.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the number of job vacancies decreased by 1.1 per cent in the May 2019 quarter, and increased by 1.8 per cent over the year.

In original series terms, Tasmania had the largest percentage increase in vacancies over the year, while the largest percentage decrease in vacancies occurred in Victoria.

Media notes:

  • Please ensure when reporting on ABS data that you attribute the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or the ABS) as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 or at media@abs.gov.au (8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our media release notification service to be notified of ABS media releases or publications upon their release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 01:57:05 UTC
