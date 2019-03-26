ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady (Media Release)

Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady

Population growth in Australia's combined capital cities in 2017-18 remained steady, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

'The number of people living in our capital cities increased by 307,800 people (1.9 per cent) in 2017-18', said ABS Demography Director Beidar Cho.

'This in on par with the average growth over the previous three years'.

Once again, Melbourne was the capital city with the largest population increase (119,400 people), followed by Sydney (93,400) and Brisbane (50,100).

Together, these three capitals accounted for over 65 per cent of Australia's population growth in 2017-18.

Melbourne also had the highest growth rate of any Australian capital (2.5 per cent), ahead of Canberra (2.2 per cent) and Brisbane (2.1 per cent).

Darwin was the only capital city to experience a population decline in 2017-18, losing 360 people (-0.2 per cent).

POPULATION CHANGE, CAPITAL CITIES, 2014-15 to 2017-18

Capital City CHANGE (no.) CHANGE (%) 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 Sydney 88 800 94 700 112 000 93 400 1.8 1.9 2.2 1.8 Melbourne 110 000 128 400 129 500 119 400 2.5 2.8 2.7 2.5 Brisbane 36 900 44 000 49 800 50 100 1.6 1.9 2.1 2.1 Adelaide 11 300 10 600 10 400 11 300 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 Perth 25 000 20 300 18 600 21 600 1.3 1.0 0.9 1.1 Hobart 2 100 2 400 3 300 3 300 1.0 1.1 1.5 1.5 Darwin 3 700 2 200 1 800 -360 2.7 1.5 1.2 -0.2 Canberra 7 000 7 300 8 900 8 900 1.8 1.8 2.2 2.2 All capital cities 285 000 310 000 334 500 307 800 1.8 1.9 2.1 1.9

Today's data also reveals the largest and fastest growing areas in each state and territory.

Cranbourne East had the largest growth in Australia in terms of numbers (up by 7,300 people), while Rockbank - Mount Cottrell was the fastest growing in terms of growth rate (59 per cent). These areas are located in Melbourne's outer suburbs.

LARGEST AND FASTEST GROWTH AREAS BY STATE AND TERRITORY, 2017-18

State/Territory LARGEST GROWTH FASTEST GROWTH(a) Area Number Area Per cent change (%) New South Wales Riverstone - Marsden Park 5 000 Riverstone - Marsden Park 23.2 Victoria Cranbourne East 7 300 Rockbank - Mount Cottrell 59.4 Queensland Pimpama 3 700 Pimpama 29.5 South Australia Munno Para West - Angle Vale 730 Munno Para West - Angle Vale 5.5 Western Australia Baldivis 2 200 Alkimos - Eglinton 14.8 Tasmania Newnham - Mayfield 230 Mount Nelson - Dynnyrne 3.9 Northern Territory Palmerston - South 880 Palmerston - South 21.6 Australian Capital Territory Moncrieff 1 800 Greenway 18.9 (a) Excludes areas with less than 1,000 people at June 2017 .

