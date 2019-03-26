Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady


Population growth in Australia's combined capital cities in 2017-18 remained steady, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

'The number of people living in our capital cities increased by 307,800 people (1.9 per cent) in 2017-18', said ABS Demography Director Beidar Cho.

'This in on par with the average growth over the previous three years'.

Once again, Melbourne was the capital city with the largest population increase (119,400 people), followed by Sydney (93,400) and Brisbane (50,100).

Together, these three capitals accounted for over 65 per cent of Australia's population growth in 2017-18.

Melbourne also had the highest growth rate of any Australian capital (2.5 per cent), ahead of Canberra (2.2 per cent) and Brisbane (2.1 per cent).

Darwin was the only capital city to experience a population decline in 2017-18, losing 360 people (-0.2 per cent).

POPULATION CHANGE, CAPITAL CITIES, 2014-15 to 2017-18

Capital City

CHANGE (no.)

CHANGE (%)

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

Sydney

88 800

94 700

112 000

93 400

1.8

1.9

2.2

1.8

Melbourne

110 000

128 400

129 500

119 400

2.5

2.8

2.7

2.5

Brisbane

36 900

44 000

49 800

50 100

1.6

1.9

2.1

2.1

Adelaide

11 300

10 600

10 400

11 300

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.8

Perth

25 000

20 300

18 600

21 600

1.3

1.0

0.9

1.1

Hobart

2 100

2 400

3 300

3 300

1.0

1.1

1.5

1.5

Darwin

3 700

2 200

1 800

-360

2.7

1.5

1.2

-0.2

Canberra

7 000

7 300

8 900

8 900

1.8

1.8

2.2

2.2

All capital cities

285 000

310 000

334 500

307 800

1.8

1.9

2.1

1.9

Today's data also reveals the largest and fastest growing areas in each state and territory.

Cranbourne East had the largest growth in Australia in terms of numbers (up by 7,300 people), while Rockbank - Mount Cottrell was the fastest growing in terms of growth rate (59 per cent). These areas are located in Melbourne's outer suburbs.

LARGEST AND FASTEST GROWTH AREAS BY STATE AND TERRITORY, 2017-18

State/Territory

LARGEST GROWTH

FASTEST GROWTH(a)

Area

Number

Area

Per cent change (%)

New South Wales Riverstone - Marsden Park

5 000

Riverstone - Marsden Park

23.2

Victoria Cranbourne East

7 300

Rockbank - Mount Cottrell

59.4

Queensland Pimpama

3 700

Pimpama

29.5

South Australia Munno Para West - Angle Vale

730

Munno Para West - Angle Vale

5.5

Western Australia Baldivis

2 200

Alkimos - Eglinton

14.8

Tasmania Newnham - Mayfield

230

Mount Nelson - Dynnyrne

3.9

Northern Territory Palmerston - South

880

Palmerston - South

21.6

Australian Capital Territory Moncrieff

1 800

Greenway

18.9

(a) Excludes areas with less than 1,000 people at June 2017.

Media notes:

  • Unless otherwise stated, capital cities mentioned in this release are Greater Capital City Statistical Areas and areas are Statistical Areas Level 2 as defined in the 2016 Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS).
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Canberra time Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pOil prices dip after U.S. inventory gain
RE
09:22pAsian shares lose steam as investors grapple with U.S. recession risk
RE
09:20pJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Discusses USMCA with President Trump
PU
09:17pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar holds gains as risk appetite recovery arrests yield decline
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pBrexit turmoil hits UK firms' hiring plans - REC
RE
08:57pTrump Fed nominee Moore says central bank should cut rates - NYT
RE
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : ACT residents healthier than other Australians (Media Release)
PU
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.