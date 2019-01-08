Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Growth in job vacancies eases in November (Media Release)

01/08/2019 | 07:54pm EST

Growth in job vacancies continues to ease in November


The number of job vacancies in Australia increased by 1.7 per cent over the November 2018 quarter, according to new trend figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said that while job vacancies continued to grow, the rate of growth was slowing.

'Growth in the quarterly trend measure of job vacancies eased further to 1.7 per cent, which was down from 2.7 per cent in August and also well below the November 2017 quarter, when it was 5.5 per cent,' Mr Jarvis said.

Over the year, job vacancies increased by 13.9 per cent, with private sector vacancies increasing by 14.1 per cent and public sector vacancies by 12.1 per cent.

In original series terms, Victoria contributed the most to this growth over the year, with administrative and support services, and health care and social assistance the leading industries.

The seasonally adjusted number of job vacancies increased by 1.3 per cent in the quarter to November 2018.

Media notes:

  • Please ensure when reporting on ABS data that you attribute the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or the ABS) as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 or at media@abs.gov.au (8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our media release notification service to be notified of ABS media releases or publications upon their release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:53:05 UTC
