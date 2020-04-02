Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Job vacancies down in the year to February (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:01am BST

2 April 2020

MEDIA RELEASE
Embargoed: 11.30 am (Canberra time)

Job vacancies down in the year to February


The number of job vacancies in Australia decreased by 1.8 per cent over the year to February 2020, despite a small quarterly increase of 0.2 per cent, according to new trend figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the number of job vacancies decreased by 0.1 per cent in the February 2020 quarter and by 2.2 per cent over the year.

Bruce Hockman, Chief Economist at the ABS, said 'The quarterly decline in the seasonally adjusted data includes reduced vacancies for some of the businesses affected by the bushfires.'

There was no notable impact of the COVID-19 virus on job vacancies for February 2020. The reference period for job vacancies fell at a point where there was only a relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Australia and before it was declared a global pandemic.

'The period since the February survey has been a difficult time for the Australian community. Continuing to publish key economic statistics is crucially important for monitoring and decision-making. The Australian community can support this by continuing to respond to ABS surveys. We are thankful for the ongoing support during this difficult period,' said Mr Hockman.

Media notes:

  • Please ensure when reporting on ABS data that you attribute the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or the ABS) as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 or at media@abs.gov.au (8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our media release notification service to be notified of ABS media releases or publications upon their release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 02:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04/01Trump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
04/01Trump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days
RE
04/01U.S. Energy Department urges Saudi, Russia to calm oil markets
RE
04/01ALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
04/01ABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Job vacancies down in the year to February (Media Release)
PU
04/01Correction to New York Article
DJ
04/01Asian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
04/01SoftBank to abandon $3 billion deal for additional WeWork shares
RE
04/01Trump expects Saudi-Russia oil deal in coming days
RE
04/01Asian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
5INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China - source..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group