ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Jobs growth continues in June quarter 2019 (Media Release)

Jobs growth continues in June quarter 2019



The number of filled jobs in Australia grew by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter 2019, and 2.4 per cent over the year, according to new figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This followed a smaller increase in the March quarter of 0.2 per cent.

Filled jobs increased by 67,400 in the quarter, with jobs worked as a person's main job increasing by 101,800 and secondary jobs decreasing by 34,400 secondary jobs.

ABS Chief Economist Bruce Hockman said: 'This was the second quarter in a row that we have seen a decline in the number of secondary jobs, down from the recent high in December 2018.'

The proportion of secondary jobs as a percentage of total filled jobs was 6.6 per cent in the June quarter 2019, down further from the recent high of 7.2 per cent in December quarter 2018.

Industry data from the Labour Account showed further softening in construction jobs. 'Filled jobs in the construction industry dropped two places this quarter, relative to other industries, and it is now the fifth largest industry for filled jobs,' said Mr Hockman.

The industry with the largest increase in the number of filled jobs was Education and training, followed by Administrative and support services.

The number of job vacancies decreased over the quarter, while the measure of job vacancies as a proportion of total jobs remained at a historical high of 1.7 per cent for a 5th consecutive quarter.

The Labour Account is the best source of headline information on employment by industry. The Labour Account has been specifically designed to produce industry estimates that present the most coherent picture of the Australian labour market.

Further details can be found in Labour Account Australia, Quarterly Experimental Estimates(cat. no. 6150.0.55.003). These are available for free download from www.abs.gov.au.

Media note:

The Australian Labour Account complements other ABS measures to build a more comprehensive picture of the labour market. Labour Account data provides the number of filled jobs at a point-in-time each quarter, while the Jobs in Australia data provides insights into all jobs held throughout the year, and Labour Force Survey data measures the number of people employed each month.

Data contained in this media release refer to seasonally adjusted estimates, unless otherwise stated.

When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.

For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media team at media@abs.gov.au or on 1300 175 070 (8.30 am - 5pm Mon-Fri).

A glossary of terms used in this media releases is available with the publication.