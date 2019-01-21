Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Managers and Professionals have highest hourly earnings (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 08:49pm EST

MEDIA RELEASE

22 January 2019

Embargoed: 11.30 am (Canberra time)

Managers and Professionals have highest hourly earnings


In May 2018, Managers and Professionals had the highest average hourly earnings (at $60.40 and $54.00 per hour), according to results from the Survey of Employee Earnings and Hours, released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The lowest hourly earners, on average, were Sales workers ($28.50) and Labourers ($29.50). The average for all employees was $39.10 per hour.

Across industries, average hourly earnings were lowest in the Accommodation and food services industry ($25.90), and highest in the Mining industry ($60.60).

Bruce Hockman, Chief Economist at the ABS, said 'Full-time employees, who make up the majority of employees, received an average earnings of $1,699 per week, which would be around $88,000 in annual terms.' The latest figure for all employees, which also includes people working part-time, was $1,289.

Weekly earnings were higher for men working full-time ($1,811) than for women working full-time ($1,516). However, women working part-time earned slightly more, on average, than men working part-time ($669 compared to $666).

The top quarter of earners in Australia received more than $1,686 per week, while the lowest earning quarter received less than $682.

The most common method of setting pay was a collective agreement (40 per cent), followed by an individual arrangement (37 per cent). Less than a quarter of employees were paid according to an award (23 per cent).

'Men were more likely to have their pay set by an individual arrangement (44 per cent), whereas the most common method for women was a collective agreement (42 per cent),' said Mr Hockman.

Data from this survey are used in two of the three gender pay gap measures reported in Gender Indicators, Australia (cat. no. 4125.0). Updated measures will be released on Wednesday, 23 January 2019, incorporating information from this release.

About this release:

  • This release is conducted every two years with a May reference period;
  • Measures include hourly and weekly earnings, as well as bonuses, leave taken, overtime hours;
  • Provides a breakdown by age, sex, state and territory, industry and sector, and business size; and
  • Records method of setting pay such as by Award, Collective agreement, Individual arrangement, or if set by the Owner manager of an incorporated enterprise.
Further information is available in Employee Earnings and Hours, Australia, May 2018 (cat. no. 6306.0), available for free download from the ABS website at www.abs.gov.au

Media notes:

  • Please ensure when reporting on ABS data that you attribute the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or the ABS) as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 or at media@abs.gov.au (8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our media release notification service to be notified of ABS media releases or publications upon their release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 01:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:52pOil prices edge down as global growth worries threaten demand
RE
08:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Managers and Professionals have highest hourly earnings (Media Release)
PU
07:46pDollar steady, global growth concerns support safe-havens
RE
07:29pIn Versailles, Macron vows to reform to avoid king's fate
RE
07:24p'A LIST' CLIMATE CHANGE FIRMS OUTPERFORM ON STOCK MARKET : survey
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:57pSouth Korean economy gets fiscal spending lift, trade pressure dims outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
3L'ORÉAL : L'OREAL : 2019 shareholder meetings dates now available!
4OIL SEARCH LIMITED : OIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for the period ended 31 December 2018
5TARGA RESOURCES CORP : Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Acces..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.