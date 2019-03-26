Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : More Queenslanders have never smoked (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

27 March 2019

Embargo: 11.30 am (Canberra Time)

More Queenslanders have never smoked


More Queenslanders have never smoked, up from 50.5 per cent in 2014-15 to 53.6 per cent in 2017-18, however this level is lower than the national rate of 55.7 per cent, according to new data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Director of Health, Louise Gates, said the 2017-18 National Health Survey showed this result was driven by an increase in young adults who had never smoked with more than three quarters (75.7 per cent) of adults aged 18-24 having never smoked, up from 62.1 per cent in 2014-15.

'Although there has been an increase in the number of people who have never smoked, daily smoking rates have remained constant since 2014-15 (14.9 per cent in 2017-18 compared with 16.1 per cent in 2014-15).' Ms Gates said.

'The survey also showed over one in five (22.7 per cent) Queenslanders experienced a mental or behavioural condition in 2017-18, an increase from 18.1 per cent in 2014-15 and exceeding the national rate of 20.1 per cent,' Ms Gates said.

'The increase in people with mental and behavioural conditions was driven by rises in both anxiety related conditions (from 12.2 per cent to 15.6 per cent) and depression or feelings of depression (from 9.4 per cent to 12.4 per cent).'

In line with the national rate, around two thirds (65.9 per cent) of adults in Queensland were overweight or obese with one third (33.5 per cent) categorised as overweight and almost one third (32.4 per cent) as obese. More men than women in Queensland were overweight or obese (72.9 per cent and 59.3 per cent respectively).

Nearly half of Queensland adults (46.6 per cent) consumed more than four standard drinks on one occasion in the past year, exceeding the single occasion risk guideline and exceeding the national rate of 42.1 per cent.

For further information about these and related statistics see publication National Health Survey: First Results, 2017-18 (cat. no. 4364.0.55.001), available for free download from the ABS website, www.abs.gov.au.

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.
  • The survey was conducted in all States and Territories and across urban, rural and remote areas of Australia (excluding very remote areas) from July 2017 to June 2018. The survey included around 21,000 people in over 16,000 private dwellings.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 00:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pOil prices dip after U.S. inventory gain
RE
09:22pAsian shares lose steam as investors grapple with U.S. recession risk
RE
09:20pJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Discusses USMCA with President Trump
PU
09:17pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar holds gains as risk appetite recovery arrests yield decline
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pBrexit turmoil hits UK firms' hiring plans - REC
RE
08:57pTrump Fed nominee Moore says central bank should cut rates - NYT
RE
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady (Media Release)
PU
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Fewer children overweight or obese in Victoria (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.