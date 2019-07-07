Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Most workers staying in the same job (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

8 July 2019

Embargoed: 11:30 am (Canberra time)

Most workers staying in the same job

More than 10 million people working in Australia stayed in their current job over the year ending February 2019, according to statistics released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

Head of Labour Statistics Bjorn Jarvis said that this equated to eight out of every ten workers having been in a job for 12 months or more.

'The last decade has seen fewer people leaving or losing their jobs.' Mr Jarvis said. 'This has been especially true for women, with 15 per cent of all women who worked in the year leaving or losing a job, down from 19 per cent in 2008. This compared to 14 per cent for men in 2019, down from 17 per cent in 2008.'

While people stayed in their jobs for longer, the number who wanted to work more hours also increased over the last decade.

'Over one million Australians were underemployed in 2019. That is, they wanted to work more hours and were available to work those extra hours. This was 8.2 per cent of the total labour force, up from 7.6 per cent in 2009.'

'Forty-six per cent of underemployed workers in 2019 reported that they had been working insufficient hours for a year or longer - with the median duration of underemployment now at 39 weeks, up from 26 weeks back in 2009.'

However, while underemployment increased over the last decade, in the last year it fell 26,000 to 1.1 million in 2019.

Further details, including articles on understanding potential labour supply, and retrospective comparisons of underemployment in 1962 and 1985 can be found in Participation, Job Search and Mobility, Australia, February 2019 (cat. no. 6226.0) available for free download from www.abs.gov.au.

Media note:

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 01:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36pChina's June foreign exchange reserves rise more than expected amid trade truce
RE
09:58pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Most workers staying in the same job (Media Release)
PU
09:55pJapan machinery orders fall most in eight months in worrying sign for economy
RE
09:55pChina's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise for Second Straight Month in June
DJ
09:53pDollar near three-week high, U.S. job gains weaken case for large Fed cut
RE
09:29pOil extends gains, supported by surprise U.S. jobs report
RE
09:27pSouth Korea urges Japan to scrap export curbs, pledges help to firms
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:54pAsian shares subdued on dampened U.S. rate cut expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
3CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
4WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About