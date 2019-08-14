ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : NZ remains leading destination for the Aussie traveller (Media Release)

NZ remains leading destination for the Aussie traveller
New Zealand remains the leading overseas destination for Aussie travellers, who made 1.4 million short-term trips across the Tasman in 2018-19, according to new data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
2018-19 was the highest year on record for Australian residents returning from a short-term trip overseas, with 11.2 million trips.
ABS Director of Migration Statistics, Jenny Dobak, said the record annual 11.2 million trips Aussies made overseas in 2018-19 was 5.4 million more than 10 years ago.
'There has generally been an ongoing increase of Australian residents travelling overseas over recent decades,' Ms. Dobak said.
Indonesia remained in second position with over 1.3 million trips, followed by the USA with over 1 million trips.
New Zealand was the leading destination for those living in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory whilst Indonesia was the leading destination for those living in South Australia, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory.
The median duration away for Australians was 15 days.
Holiday was the main reason for travel for 57 per cent of Aussies returning home from a short-term trip overseas. Visiting friends and relatives was next at 26 per cent.
Top 10 destination countries(a) - 2018-19 - year ending 30 June
(a) Top 10 destination countries based on year ending June 2019.(b) Includes United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
Destination Country
'000
New Zealand
1 444
Indonesia
1 311
USA
1 079
UK(b)
668
China
611
Thailand
565
Japan
484
India
416
Singapore
405
Fiji
345
Further details can be found in Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia (cat. no. 3401.0) available on the ABS website https://www.abs.gov.au
