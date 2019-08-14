Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : NZ remains leading destination for the Aussie traveller (Media Release)

08/14/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

NZ remains leading destination for the Aussie traveller


New Zealand remains the leading overseas destination for Aussie travellers, who made 1.4 million short-term trips across the Tasman in 2018-19, according to new data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

2018-19 was the highest year on record for Australian residents returning from a short-term trip overseas, with 11.2 million trips.

ABS Director of Migration Statistics, Jenny Dobak, said the record annual 11.2 million trips Aussies made overseas in 2018-19 was 5.4 million more than 10 years ago.

'There has generally been an ongoing increase of Australian residents travelling overseas over recent decades,' Ms. Dobak said.

Indonesia remained in second position with over 1.3 million trips, followed by the USA with over 1 million trips.

New Zealand was the leading destination for those living in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory whilst Indonesia was the leading destination for those living in South Australia, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory.

The median duration away for Australians was 15 days.

Holiday was the main reason for travel for 57 per cent of Aussies returning home from a short-term trip overseas. Visiting friends and relatives was next at 26 per cent.

Top 10 destination countries(a) - 2018-19 - year ending 30 June

Destination Country

'000

New Zealand

1 444

Indonesia

1 311

USA

1 079

UK(b)

668

China

611

Thailand

565

Japan

484

India

416

Singapore

405

Fiji

345

(a) Top 10 destination countries based on year ending June 2019.
(b) Includes United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Further details can be found in Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia (cat. no. 3401.0) available on the ABS website https://www.abs.gov.au

Media Notes:
· Short-term trip is less than 1 year.
· When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
· For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
· Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:46:02 UTC



