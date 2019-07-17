ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Nearly 2 out of 3 people participating in the labour (Media Release)

Nearly 2 out of 3 people are participating in the labour market
Australia's trend participation rate increased to 66.0 per cent in June 2019 according to the latest information released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
ABS Chief Economist Bruce Hockman said, 'Australia's participation rate was at 66 per cent in June 2019, which means nearly two of every three people are currently participating in the labour market. '
'The participation rate for 15 to 64 year olds was even higher and closer to four out of every five people, ' said Mr Hockman.
The trend unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2 per cent from a revised May figure.
Employment and hours
In June 2019, trend monthly employment increased by around 26,000 persons. Full-time employment increased by 15,000 persons and part-time employment increased by 11,000 persons respectively.
Over the past year, trend employment increased by 329,000 persons (2.6 per cent) which was above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (2.0 per cent).
The trend monthly hours worked increased by less than 0.1 per cent in June 2019 and by 2.0 per cent over the past year. This was above the 20 year average year-on-year growth of 1.7 per cent.
Underemployment and underutilisation
The trend monthly underemployment rate remained steady at 8.3 per cent in June, and decreased by 0.2 percentage points over the year. The trend underutilisation rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points over the year.
States and territories trend unemployment rate
The trend unemployment rate remained steady in most states and territories, except for Queensland (up 0.1 percentage points) and Western Australia (down 0.1 percentage points).
Over the year, unemployment rates fell in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, and increased in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.
Seasonally adjusted data
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2 per cent in June 2019, while the underemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 8.2 per cent. The seasonally adjusted participation rate remained steady at 66.0 per cent, and the number of persons employed increased by less than 1,000 persons.
The net movement of employed in both trend and seasonally adjusted terms is underpinned by around 300,000 people entering and leaving employment in the month.
More details are in the June 2019 issue of Labour Force, Australia (cat. no. 6202.0). In addition, further information, including regional labour market information, can be found in the upcoming June 2019 issue of Labour Force, Australia, Detailed - Electronic Delivery (cat. no. 6291.0.55.001), due for release on 25 July 2019.
These publications are available for free download (after release) from the ABS website: https://www.abs.gov.au.
Media note:
-
When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) must be attributed as the source.
-
For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 or media@abs.gov.au (8.30am - 5pm Monday - Friday AEST).
-
The participation rate measures how much of the total population (age 15+) is in the labour force (labour force = unemployed + employed).
-
The ABS produces trend estimates to provide a more reliable indicator of the underlying behaviour of the Labour Force series. Trend estimates were introduced into the Labour Force series in the mid 1980s and are available back to February 1978. Trend estimates are considered the best indicators of the underlying behaviour in the labour market. See paragraphs 29 to 38 of the Explanatory Notes in Labour Force, Australia (cat. no. 6202.0).
-
Labour Force Survey data is complemented by other ABS measures to build a comprehensive picture of the labour market.
-
Jobs in Australia (cat. no. 6160.0) data provides insights into all jobs held throughout the year.
-
Labour Accounts data provides the number of filled jobs at a point-in-time each quarter, while Labour Force data measures the number of people employed each month.
-
Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.