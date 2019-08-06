Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : New lending to households rises 1.3 percent (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

7 August 2019 Embargoed: 11:30 am (Canberra time)

New lending to households rises 1.3 per cent


The value of new lending commitments to households rose 1.3 per cent in June 2019, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures on new lending to households and businesses.

The rise in new lending to households in June follows a 1.6 per cent fall in May 2019.

Director of Financial Statistics, Ben Dorber said: 'Consistent with recent house price movements, the decline in new lending commitments for dwellings has slowed in recent months.'

'In June we saw rises in new lending commitments for both owner occupier and investor dwellings for the first time in over a year. Investor lending, however, remains well down from its peak and the rise in June was relatively small, up 0.5 per cent,' he said.

There were rises in new lending commitments for owner occupier dwellings for all states but falls for the territories. The rise in new lending commitments for investment dwellings was driven by the first rise in New South Wales since April 2018 (up 2.4 per cent).

The number of loans to owner occupier first home buyers rose 2.1 per cent in June and has now recorded increases in five of the six months to start 2019.

Personal finance rose 4.9 per cent in June following a 0.2 per cent fall in May, but is down 10.9 per cent on June 2018.

In trend terms, the value of new lending commitments to businesses rose 1.1 per cent in June and is up 8.2 per cent since June 2018.

More information is available in Lending to Households and Businesses, Australia (cat no. 5601.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, you must attribute the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) as the source
  • For media requests and interviews, please contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 01:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25pU.N. members sign mediation convention to settle trade disputes
RE
11:24pIndonesia's forex reserves rise to highest in 16 months in July - central bank
RE
11:20pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After China Moves To Stabilize Yuan
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Promoting Asian Cooperation for a Shared Bright Future
PU
11:06pBOJ flagged need to discuss ideas on easing, meeting summary shows
RE
10:50pJapanese bank lobby head warns BOJ against deepening negative rates
RE
10:46pOil prices steady, U.S.-China trade dispute remains in focus
RE
10:33pDOLLAR INDEX : falls versus yen, offshore yuan slips on trade woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5GANNETT CO INC : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GANNETT CO., INC. (NYS..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group