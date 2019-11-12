ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Nine in ten young Australians engaged in work or study (Media Release)

Nine in ten young Australians engaged in work or study

Most young Australians work, study, or do both, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures from the 2019 Survey of Education and Work released today.

ABS Director of Education and Training Statistics, Janelle McFarlane, said the survey showed that 92 per cent of 15-24 year olds were doing at least some work or study, with 83 per cent of young men and 79 per cent of young women fully engaged (that is, (that is, working full-time, studying full-time, or working and studying).

'However, it was less common for young people living outside major cities to be fully engaged,' she said.

'While more than four in five young Australians in major cities were fully engaged, just under three-quarters of those in regional and remote areas of Australia were.'

'Nationally, one in 12 young people were not engaged at all with around 8.7 per cent of young men and 8.1 per cent of young women not working or studying.'

Around 63 per cent of Australians aged 15-24 were currently studying, with 59 per cent of school leavers enrolled in further study.

'For all working-age Australians (15-64), two-thirds were fully engaged in work, study, or both. It was more common for men in this larger age group to be fully engaged than it was for women (78 per cent compared with 53 per cent).'

Ms McFarlane also said that overall, two-thirds (68 per cent) of Australians aged 20-64 had a non-school qualification (a certificate, diploma or degree), and about a third of Australians had a bachelor degree or higher.

'Our 16 year time-series shows that the gap between men and women with non-school qualifications has closed, moving from 59 and 53 per cent respectively in 2004 to 68 per cent for both in 2019.'

Women continue to outpace men when it comes to attaining higher level qualifications. In May 2019, 33 per cent of women and 27 per cent of men aged 15-64 had a bachelor degree or higher.

More details are available in Education and Work, Australia, May 2019 (cat. no. 6227.0), available for free download from the ABS website https://www.abs.gov.au.

