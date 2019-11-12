Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Nine in ten young Australians engaged in work or study (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 07:35pm EST

Nine in ten young Australians engaged in work or study


Most young Australians work, study, or do both, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures from the 2019 Survey of Education and Work released today.

ABS Director of Education and Training Statistics, Janelle McFarlane, said the survey showed that 92 per cent of 15-24 year olds were doing at least some work or study, with 83 per cent of young men and 79 per cent of young women fully engaged (that is, (that is, working full-time, studying full-time, or working and studying).

'However, it was less common for young people living outside major cities to be fully engaged,' she said.

'While more than four in five young Australians in major cities were fully engaged, just under three-quarters of those in regional and remote areas of Australia were.'

'Nationally, one in 12 young people were not engaged at all with around 8.7 per cent of young men and 8.1 per cent of young women not working or studying.'

Around 63 per cent of Australians aged 15-24 were currently studying, with 59 per cent of school leavers enrolled in further study.

'For all working-age Australians (15-64), two-thirds were fully engaged in work, study, or both. It was more common for men in this larger age group to be fully engaged than it was for women (78 per cent compared with 53 per cent).'

Ms McFarlane also said that overall, two-thirds (68 per cent) of Australians aged 20-64 had a non-school qualification (a certificate, diploma or degree), and about a third of Australians had a bachelor degree or higher.

'Our 16 year time-series shows that the gap between men and women with non-school qualifications has closed, moving from 59 and 53 per cent respectively in 2004 to 68 per cent for both in 2019.'

Women continue to outpace men when it comes to attaining higher level qualifications. In May 2019, 33 per cent of women and 27 per cent of men aged 15-64 had a bachelor degree or higher.

More details are available in Education and Work, Australia, May 2019 (cat. no. 6227.0), available for free download from the ABS website https://www.abs.gov.au.

Media Notes:
• When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
• For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media team on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
• Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 00:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44pOil dips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes fade
RE
08:37pChina Feihe set to open down 3% in Hong Kong trading debut
RE
08:35pREGULATORS BEGIN PROBE INTO GOOGLE-ASCENSION CLOUD COMPUTING DEAL : Wsj
RE
08:30pBREAKER RESOURCES NL : to ramp up Resource drilling after $8.0million placement to prominent US fund
PU
08:30pILUKA RESOURCES : Presentation to TZMI Congress 2019 - Singapore
PU
08:25pRISCH : U.S. and Europe Must Compete with China
PU
08:20pSEMBCORP MARINE : posts 9M 2019 net loss of $59 million
PU
08:20pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi, Greek PM visit Piraeus Port, hail BRI cooperation
PU
08:20pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Pork wholesale price falls 1.9%
PU
08:07pGlobal oil demand growth to slow from 2025 - IEA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
4YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
5Some U.S. airlines willing to take 737 MAX jets before pilot training approval - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group