ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Outer suburbs have highest concentrations of children (Media Release)

MEDIA RELEASE
29 August 2019
Embargoed: 11.30 am (Canberra time)
Outer suburbs have highest concentrations of children
Australia's outer suburbs were home to some of the highest concentrations of kids in the country in 2018, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Children under 15 years of age made up less than a fifth of the population in Australia's capital cities, but in some suburbs the proportion of children rose to close to a third.
ABS Director of Demography Beidar Cho said the areas with the highest concentration of kids were generally located on the outskirts of our capitals, such as Bonner on the northern fringe of Canberra where children made up 32 per cent of the population, and Point Cook - South in outer Melbourne (31 per cent).
'In contrast, capital city areas with the largest proportions of people aged 15 to 64, the traditional working ages, were mostly inner cities. This reflects adults wanting to live near their places of work or study and includes Sydney - Haymarket - The Rocks (88 per cent), inner Adelaide (85 per cent) and Darwin City (85 per cent),' Ms Cho said.
Areas with the biggest concentrations of elderly Australians were more dispersed, including long established suburbs, retirement destinations and areas with aged care facilities. Brisbane's Bribie Island (41 per cent), Mandurah - South in Perth (28 per cent) and Lindisfarne - Rose Bay in Hobart (27 per cent) had some of the highest proportions of people aged 65 and over in the capitals.
Areas with highest proportions of population by age in each capital city, June 2018
Capital City
Children (0-14 years)
%
Working age (15-64 years)
%
Elderly (65 years and over)
%
Sydney
Lethbridge Park - Tregear
26.8
Sydney - Haymarket - The Rocks
88.1
Castle Hill - East
30.6
Melbourne
Point Cook - South
30.9
Melbourne
93.5
Rosebud - McCrae
31.6
Brisbane
Marsden
29.6
Fortitude Valley
89.5
Bribie Island
40.8
Adelaide
Davoren Park
27.3
Adelaide
84.9
West Lakes
28.3
Perth
Byford
27.4
Perth City
83.1
Mandurah - South
28.3
Hobart
Bridgewater - Gagebrook
26.6
Hobart
74.2
Lindisfarne - Rose Bay
27.4
Darwin
Palmerston - South
28.7
Darwin City
84.6
Fannie Bay - The Gardens
16.8
Canberra
Bonner
32.3
Acton
97.9
Yarralumla
27.3
To find out more about your area, see Regional Population by Age and Sex, Australia, 2018
(cat. no. 3235.0) available for download from the ABS website.
Media notes:
Capital cities mentioned in this release are Greater Capital City Statistical Areas and areas are Statistical Areas Level 2, as defined in the Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS) (cat. no. 1270.0.55.001).
When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Communications on 1300 175 070 (8.30am-5pm Canberra time Mon-Fri).
