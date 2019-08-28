ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Outer suburbs have highest concentrations of children (Media Release)

Log in
08/28/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

29 August 2019

Embargoed: 11.30 am (Canberra time)

Outer suburbs have highest concentrations of children


Australia's outer suburbs were home to some of the highest concentrations of kids in the country in 2018, according to data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Children under 15 years of age made up less than a fifth of the population in Australia's capital cities, but in some suburbs the proportion of children rose to close to a third.

ABS Director of Demography Beidar Cho said the areas with the highest concentration of kids were generally located on the outskirts of our capitals, such as Bonner on the northern fringe of Canberra where children made up 32 per cent of the population, and Point Cook - South in outer Melbourne (31 per cent).

'In contrast, capital city areas with the largest proportions of people aged 15 to 64, the traditional working ages, were mostly inner cities. This reflects adults wanting to live near their places of work or study and includes Sydney - Haymarket - The Rocks (88 per cent), inner Adelaide (85 per cent) and Darwin City (85 per cent),' Ms Cho said.

Areas with the biggest concentrations of elderly Australians were more dispersed, including long established suburbs, retirement destinations and areas with aged care facilities. Brisbane's Bribie Island (41 per cent), Mandurah - South in Perth (28 per cent) and Lindisfarne - Rose Bay in Hobart (27 per cent) had some of the highest proportions of people aged 65 and over in the capitals.

Areas with highest proportions of population by age in each capital city, June 2018

Capital City Children (0-14 years)

%

Working age (15-64 years)

%

Elderly (65 years and over)

%

Sydney Lethbridge Park - Tregear

26.8

Sydney - Haymarket - The Rocks

88.1

Castle Hill - East

30.6

Melbourne Point Cook - South

30.9

Melbourne

93.5

Rosebud - McCrae

31.6

Brisbane Marsden

29.6

Fortitude Valley

89.5

Bribie Island

40.8

Adelaide Davoren Park

27.3

Adelaide

84.9

West Lakes

28.3

Perth Byford

27.4

Perth City

83.1

Mandurah - South

28.3

Hobart Bridgewater - Gagebrook

26.6

Hobart

74.2

Lindisfarne - Rose Bay

27.4

Darwin Palmerston - South

28.7

Darwin City

84.6

Fannie Bay - The Gardens

16.8

Canberra Bonner

32.3

Acton

97.9

Yarralumla

27.3

To find out more about your area, see Regional Population by Age and Sex, Australia, 2018 (cat. no. 3235.0) available for download from the ABS website.

Media notes:

  • Capital cities mentioned in this release are Greater Capital City Statistical Areas and areas are Statistical Areas Level 2, as defined in the Australian Statistical Geography Standard (ASGS) (cat. no. 1270.0.55.001).
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Communications on 1300 175 070 (8.30am-5pm Canberra time Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:50:01 UTC
