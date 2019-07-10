ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Population projected to reach 1 million by 2028 (Media Release)

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population of Australia is projected to reach 1 million by 2028, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

These projections are based on a series of assumptions of future levels of fertility, paternity, mortality and internal migration, which are guided by recent population trends.

ABS Demography Director, Beidar Cho, said: 'Based on medium series, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population of Australia is projected to grow by 2.0 per cent per year to reach around 1,072,000 people by 2031.

'This compares with a projected annual growth rate of 1.5 per cent for the total Australian population over the same period.

'Although younger than the general population, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population of Australia is ageing. The proportion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons aged 65 years and over is projected to double from 4 per cent in 2016 to 8 per cent in 2031.'

Ms Cho added: 'The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations in all states and territories are projected to continue to grow, although at varying rates.'

Based on medium series, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population living in Major Cities is projected to grow by 2.5 per cent, compared with 2.0 per cent in Inner and Outer Regional Areas and 0.7 per cent in Remote and Very Remote Areas.

Further details are available in Estimates and Projections, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians, 2006 to 2031 (cat. no. 3238.0).