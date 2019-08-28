ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Preschool programs reach most Australian children (Media Release)

NOTE: The media release that was published on 15 March 2019 has been updated to reflect minor corrections made to the Preschool Education, Australia, 2018 publication on 29 August 2019.

Preschool programs reach most Australian children

In 2018 there were 342,464 children aged four or five years enrolled in a preschool program with the majority (95 per cent) enrolled for 15 hours or more per week, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures released today.

ABS Education and Training Statistics Director, Michelle Ducat said: 'Across Australia, more than 4 out of 5 four-year-olds were enrolled in a preschool program along with 1 in 5 five-year-olds.

Of the total number of children enrolled in a preschool program, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children made up 5 per cent (18,243)'.

This latest report shows 50 per cent of preschool program enrolments were in centre based day care centres, 42 per cent in preschools and 8 per cent across both providers.



Further information can be found in Preschool Education, Australia, 2018 (cat. no. 4240.0) available for free download from the ABS website.

