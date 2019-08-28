ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Preschool programs reach most Australian children (Media Release)

NOTE: The media release that was published on 15 March 2019 has been updated to reflect minor corrections made to the Preschool Education, Australia, 2018 publication on 29 August 2019.
Preschool programs reach most Australian children
In 2018 there were 342,464 children aged four or five years enrolled in a preschool program with the majority (95 per cent) enrolled for 15 hours or more per week, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures released today.
ABS Education and Training Statistics Director, Michelle Ducat said: 'Across Australia, more than 4 out of 5 four-year-olds were enrolled in a preschool program along with 1 in 5 five-year-olds.
Of the total number of children enrolled in a preschool program, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children made up 5 per cent (18,243)'.
This latest report shows 50 per cent of preschool program enrolments were in centre based day care centres, 42 per cent in preschools and 8 per cent across both providers.
Further information can be found in Preschool Education, Australia, 2018 (cat. no. 4240.0) available for free download from the ABS website.
Data for the report were sourced from preschool program service providers, collected mainly from the Australian, state and territory governments.
A preschool program (also known as an early childhood education program) is a structured, play-based learning program, delivered by a degree qualified teacher, aimed at children in the year or two before they commence full-time schooling.
A child is considered to be Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander if he or she is identified by a parent/guardian as being of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander origin.
