ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Private house approvals fall in April (Media Release)

05/29/2019 | 09:34pm EDT

30 May 2019

MEDIA RELEASE
Embargoed 11:30am (AEDT)

Private house approvals fall in April


The number of dwellings approved in Australia fell by 0.6 per cent in April, in trend terms, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

'The overall decrease was led by private sector houses, which declined 1.9 per cent in trend terms,' said Justin Lokhorst, Director of Construction Statistics at the ABS. 'Meanwhile, private dwellings excluding houses rose by 1.2 per cent.'

Among the states and territories, total dwelling approvals fell in Victoria (2.8 per cent), Tasmania (2.2 per cent), the Northern Territory (2.0 per cent) and New South Wales (0.4 per cent), in trend terms. Increases were recorded in the Australian Capital Territory (7.7 per cent), South Australia (1.8 per cent) and Western Australia (1.3 per cent), while Queensland was flat.

Approvals for private sector houses fell 1.9 per cent in trend terms, largely driven by falls in the eastern states. Declines were recorded in New South Wales (3.8 per cent), Victoria (2.7 per cent), Queensland (0.8 per cent) and South Australia (0.1 per cent), while Western Australia recorded a 0.5 per cent increase.

In seasonally adjusted terms, total dwellings declined by 4.7 per cent in April, driven by falls in Tasmania (19.1 per cent,), Victoria (16.1 per cent), Western Australia (6.7 per cent) and South Australia (3.3 per cent). Private dwellings excluding houses fell 6.5 per cent, while private house approvals decreased 2.6 per cent.

The value of total building approved fell 0.2 per cent in April, in trend terms. The value of residential building declined 0.9 per cent, while non-residential building rose 1.0 per cent.

Further information is available in Building Approvals, Australia (cat no. 8731.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media team on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to ouremail notification service and receive media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:33:06 UTC
