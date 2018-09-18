ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Property prices fall 0.7% in June quarter 2018 (Media Release)

Log in
09/18/2018 | 03:38am CEST

Property prices fall 0.7% in June quarter 2018

Residential property prices fell 0.7 per cent in the June quarter 2018, according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Chief Economist Bruce Hockman said that Australia's two largest cities continued to lead the fall: 'Sydney recorded the fourth consecutive quarter of falling property prices (-1.2 per cent), while Melbourne property prices fell 0.8 per cent, the second quarter of price falls for the city.

'The initial slowdown in these markets was spurred by regulatory changes and a tightening in the supply of credit to investors. A drop in investor demand over recent months appears to be adding to the slowing in housing credit growth. The effect of this is more pronounced in the larger property markets of Sydney and Melbourne,'

Throughthe year growth in residential property prices fell 0.6 per cent, the first annual fall since the June quarter 2012. With the exception of Hobart (+15.5 per cent), most capital cities have continued to record a moderation in annual growth rates since the September quarter 2017.

Annually, property prices fell 3.9 per cent in Sydney, recording the largest price fall since the March quarter 2009, while annual growth in Melbourne (+2.3 per cent) continued to slow.

The total value of Australia's 10 million residential dwellings decreased $13.3 billion to $6.9 trillion. The mean price of dwellings in Australia is now $686,200.
Further details can be found in Residential Property Price Indexes: Eight Capital Cities (cat. no. 6416.0), available for free download from the ABS website: http://www.abs.gov.au

Media notes:

  • Established houses are detached residential dwellings on their own block of land, regardless of age.
  • The term 'attached dwellings' includes flats, units and apartments plus semi-detached, row and terrace houses.
  • The value and mean price of residential dwellings includes any land.
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 01:37:09 UTC
