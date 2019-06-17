Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Property prices fall across all capital cities (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

Property prices fall across all capital cities


Residential property prices fell 3.0 per cent in the March quarter 2019, according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

All capital cities recorded falls in property prices in the March quarter 2019, with the larger property markets of Sydney (-3.9 per cent) and Melbourne (-3.8 per cent) continuing to observe the largest falls.

In the March quarter 2019, property prices in Adelaide (-0.2 per cent) and Hobart (-0.4 per cent) recorded their first falls since March quarter 2013 and September quarter 2012 respectively. Falls were also recorded in Brisbane (-1.5 per cent), Perth (-1.1 per cent), Canberra (-0.9 per cent) and Darwin (-1.8 per cent).

ABS Chief Economist, Bruce Hockman said: 'These results are in line with soft housing market indicators, with sales transactions and auction clearance rates lower than one year ago, and days on market trending higher.'

'A continuation of tight credit supply and reduced demand from investors and owner occupiers has contributed to weakness in property prices in all capital cities this quarter,' he said.

Through the year growth in property prices fell 10.3 per cent in Sydney and 9.4 per cent in Melbourne. Adelaide (0.8 per cent) and Hobart (4.6 per cent) are the only capital cities recording positive through the year growth.

The total value of Australia's 10.3 million residential dwellings fell by $172.7 billion to $6.6 trillion in the March quarter 2019. The mean price of dwellings in Australia is now $636,900. The total value of residential dwellings has fallen for four consecutive quarters, down from $6,957.2 billion in the March quarter 2018. The mean price of residential dwellings has now fallen for five consecutive quarters, down from $689,700 in the December quarter 2017.

Further details can be found in Residential Property Price Indexes: Eight Capital Cities (cat. no. 6416.0), available for free download from the ABS website: https://www.abs.gov.au.

Media notes:

  • Established houses are detached residential dwellings on their own block of land, regardless of age.
  • The term 'attached dwellings' includes flats, units and apartments plus semi-detached, row and terrace houses.
  • The value and mean price of residential dwellings includes any land.
  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 01:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02pChina's home prices growth fastest in 5 months, raises policy challenge
RE
11:02pChina's home prices growth fastest in five months, raises policy challenge
RE
10:36pOil prices fall for second day on weak economic data
RE
10:30pAsia stocks cautious before Fed, oil on defensive
RE
09:44pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Inspired by the Natural World, Science Prize Finalists Tackle Global Challenges
PU
09:39pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Property prices fall across all capital cities (Media Release)
PU
09:17pPound at five-and-a-half-month low as Johnson leads, Aussie vulnerable
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:43pUK plans new powers to fine firms exploiting loyalty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
3ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Declares June Dividend
4VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : plans to pare U.S. equities business to skeleton operation - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About