ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Queensland the most popular state for interstate movers (Media Release)

Queensland the most popular state for interstate movers

Queensland is the most popular destination for people moving from other states, according to the latest population figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Demography Director Anthony Grubb said that in the year ended 31 March 2018, Queensland recorded a net interstate migration gain of 24,000 people, Victoria was the next most popular state, with a net gain of 15,100 people.

'During the previous four years, Queensland came second to Victoria in terms of net interstate movement, so these states have swapped,' said Mr Grubb.

'Before that, Queensland was the biggest gainer for 20 years, excepting a brief period in 2011 when Western Australia overtook it.

'The most common move between states was from New South Wales to Queensland with 52,000 people making the move north. The next most common move was in the opposite direction with 36,900 people moving from Queensland to New South Wales,' said Mr Grubb.

Overall, Australia's population grew by 380,700 people to reach 24.9 million in the year ending March 2018.

Net overseas migration added 236,800 people to the population, and accounted for 62 per cent of Australia's total population growth.

Natural increase contributed 143,900 additional people to Australia's population, made up of 307,200 births and 163,200 deaths.

Further information is available in Australian Demographic Statistics, March Quarter 2018(cat. no. 3101.0).

For population estimates at the regional level, see Regional Population Growth, Australia (cat. no. 3218.0), available for free download from http://www.abs.gov.au/

Population Net Interstate Migration Population at end March Qtr 2018 Change over previous year Change over previous year March 2018 March 2017 PRELIMINARY DATA '000 '000 % '000 '000 New South Wales 7 955.9 113.1 1.4 -20.5 -14.2 Victoria 6 430.0 137.4 2.2 15.1 19.6 Queensland 4 990.7 83.3 1.7 24.0 16.1 South Australia 1 733.5 11.6 0.7 -5.7 -7.4 Western Australia 2 591.9 21.2 0.8 -12.0 -14.0 Tasmania 526.7 5.3 1.0 2.2 1.4 Northern Territory 246.7 0.3 0.1 -3.6 -2.8 Australian Capital Territory 419.2 8.5 2.1 0.5 1.3 Australia 24 899.1 380.7 1.6 0 0

