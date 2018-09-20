ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Queensland the most popular state for interstate movers (Media Release)

Log in
Queensland the most popular state for interstate movers (Media Release)

09/20/2018

Queensland the most popular state for interstate movers


Queensland is the most popular destination for people moving from other states, according to the latest population figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Demography Director Anthony Grubb said that in the year ended 31 March 2018, Queensland recorded a net interstate migration gain of 24,000 people, Victoria was the next most popular state, with a net gain of 15,100 people.

'During the previous four years, Queensland came second to Victoria in terms of net interstate movement, so these states have swapped,' said Mr Grubb.

'Before that, Queensland was the biggest gainer for 20 years, excepting a brief period in 2011 when Western Australia overtook it.

'The most common move between states was from New South Wales to Queensland with 52,000 people making the move north. The next most common move was in the opposite direction with 36,900 people moving from Queensland to New South Wales,' said Mr Grubb.

Overall, Australia's population grew by 380,700 people to reach 24.9 million in the year ending March 2018.

Net overseas migration added 236,800 people to the population, and accounted for 62 per cent of Australia's total population growth.

Natural increase contributed 143,900 additional people to Australia's population, made up of 307,200 births and 163,200 deaths.

Further information is available in Australian Demographic Statistics, March Quarter 2018(cat. no. 3101.0).

For population estimates at the regional level, see Regional Population Growth, Australia (cat. no. 3218.0), available for free download from http://www.abs.gov.au/

Population

Net Interstate Migration

Population at end March Qtr 2018

Change over previous year

Change over previous year

March 2018

March 2017

PRELIMINARY DATA

'000

'000

%

'000

'000

New South Wales

7 955.9

113.1

1.4

-20.5

-14.2

Victoria

6 430.0

137.4

2.2

15.1

19.6

Queensland

4 990.7

83.3

1.7

24.0

16.1

South Australia

1 733.5

11.6

0.7

-5.7

-7.4

Western Australia

2 591.9

21.2

0.8

-12.0

-14.0

Tasmania

526.7

5.3

1.0

2.2

1.4

Northern Territory

246.7

0.3

0.1

-3.6

-2.8

Australian Capital Territory

419.2

8.5

2.1

0.5

1.3

Australia

24 899.1

380.7

1.6

0

0

Media notes:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications Section on 1300 175 070 or media@abs.gov.au (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 01:37:02 UTC
