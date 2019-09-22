Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Research finds dollar value for the Australian Census (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Every $1 spent on the Census generates $6 to the Australian economy latest research finds.


The ABS welcomes findings released today, from Lateral Economics, estimating that for every $1 invested in the Census $6 of value was generated to the Australian economy.

The Valuing the Australian Census report estimated an annual benefit of $800 million from the Census, compared to a five year total cost of $670 million. It also found five main categories of value for Census: services planning and targeting, infrastructure planning and targeting, improved policy design, commercial uses and public goods.

Dr Nicholas Gruen of Lateral Economics said the report examines value in terms of major and minor economic value and non-economic value to the Australian community.

'Our research and extensive consultation across the Australian public and private sectors led us to the clear conclusion that Australia's Census generates far more economic benefits than costs,' said Dr Gruen.

'The Australian Census plays a critical role in building evidence and decision making to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, fairness and integrity of Australia's economic and social infrastructure. We conclude that the Australian community's collective effort every five years to undertake the Census is more than worth it.'

Census and Statistical Services Division General Manager Chris Libreri said the ABS commissioned Lateral Economics following similar valuation studies undertaken internationally.

'The independent valuation quantifies, for the first time, the cost benefits of running the Census in Australia,' said Mr Libreri.

'We understand that the Census is widely used, and we are pleased to see the range and diversity of use of Census data across all sectors of government, business and society.'

The next five-yearly Australian Census is set to take place in 2021. The Census provides an important snapshot of the economic, social and cultural make-up of Australia.

The full Value of the Australian Census report, published by Lateral Economics, can be accessed on the ABS website.

Media Note:

  • The ABS commissioned Lateral Economics - a consultancy firm, headed by Dr Nicholas Gruen, an eminent economist - to undertake an independent valuation of the Census
  • The report was peer reviewed by Australian National University Emeritus Professor Bob Gregory
  • Dr Nicholas Gruen from Lateral Economics can be contacted for interview on 0403 077 732 or ngruen@gmail.com

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 01:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:32pOil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
RE
10:32pOil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
RE
10:32pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Connecting growers and gourmands
PU
10:02pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : President Roberts' prepared remarks for the National Press Club
PU
09:47pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Research finds dollar value for the Australian Census (Media Release)
PU
09:38pAsian shares firmer on improved Sino-U.S. trade tone, oil up 1%
RE
09:36pAsian shares firmer on improved Sino-U.S. trade tone, oil up 1%
RE
09:27pINDONESIA FINDS DESIGN FLAW, OVERSIGHT LAPSES IN 737 MAX CRASH : Wsj
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
4Asian shares firmer on improved Sino-U.S. trade tone, oil up 1%
5TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group