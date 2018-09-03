ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover relatively unchanged in July (Media Release)

Retail turnover relatively unchanged in July

Australian retail turnover was relatively unchanged (0.0 per cent) in July 2018, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a 0.4 per cent rise in June 2018.

'There were falls in three of the six industries,' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. 'Household goods retailing (-1.2 per cent) led the falls, and there were also falls in Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-2.0 per cent) and Department stores (-1.9 per cent). The falls were offset by rises in Other retailing (1.7 per cent), Food (0.3 per cent) and Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.6 per cent)'.

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were falls in Western Australia (-0.6 per cent), Victoria (-0.2 per cent), South Australia (-0.3 per cent), the Northern Territory (-1.6 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (-0.6 per cent), and Tasmania (-0.3 per cent). New South Wales (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged, while Queensland rose (0.8 per cent).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in July 2018 following a0.3 percent rise in June 2018. Compared to July 2017, the trend estimate rose 3.2 per cent.

Online retail turnover contributed 5.5 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in July 2018, a fall from 5.7 per cent in June 2018. In July 2017 online retail turnover contributed 4.3 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).



Media note: