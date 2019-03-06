Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rises 0.1 per cent in January (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 07:47pm EST

Retail turnover rises 0.1 per cent in January


Australian retail turnover rose 0.1 per cent in January 2019, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a fall of 0.4 per cent in December 2018.

ABS Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, Ben Faulkner said: 'There were mixed results across the industries with rises in Food retailing (0.3 per cent), Other retailing (0.7 per cent) and Cafes, restaurant and takeaway services (0.3 per cent), which were offset by falls in Department stores (-2.1 per cent), and Clothing, footwear and personal accessories retailing (-0.3 per cent). Household goods retailing (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged.'

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were rises in New South Wales (0.7 per cent), Victoria (0.1 per cent), Tasmania (0.4 per cent), and South Australia (0.1 per cent). There were falls in Queensland (-0.5 per cent), Western Australia (-0.3 per cent), the Northern Territory (-1.2 per cent), and the Australian Capital Territory (-0.4 per cent).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.1 per cent in January 2019, following a 0.1 per cent rise in December 2018. Compared to January 2018, the trend estimate rose 2.8 per cent.

Online retail turnover contributed 5.6 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in January 2019, which is unchanged from December 2018. In January 2018, online retail turnover contributed 4.7 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri),
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 00:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pHuawei sues U.S. government, supporting documents not yet available
RE
08:55pChina says to collect more profits from state-owned financial institutions amid tax cuts
RE
08:55pFortress Blockchain Announces Planned Exit from Crypto-Currency Business
GL
08:42pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Market Update, 7/3/2019
PU
08:27pAsia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return
RE
08:27pHAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : State on target to beat 2020 greenhouse gas emissions goal
PU
08:24pChina customs says suspends clearance of canola imports from Canada's Richardson
RE
08:20pSterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
08:17pALL POLITICAL PARTY RENEWED CALL FOR CREATING CANADA'S 21ST CENTURY TAX COMMISSION : Help CATAAlliance Advance This Advocacy Campaign!
PU
08:12pEVRAZ NORTH AMERICA : Plans Capital Investments at Facilities in Western Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
5STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Sears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.