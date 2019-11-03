ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rises 0.2 per cent in September (Media Release)

Retail turnover rises 0.2 per cent in September



Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in September 2019, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures.This follows a 0.4 per cent rise in August 2019. 'There was a mix of results at the industry level this month' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. 'Rises were seen in other retailing (0.8 per cent), cafes, restaurants and takeaway services (0.6 per cent), and food retailing (0.1 per cent). These rises were slightly offset by a fall in clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-0.5 per cent) and department stores (-0.2 per cent). Household goods (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged.'

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were rises in New South Wales (0.3 per cent), Western Australia (0.7 per cent), Tasmania (1.0 per cent), South Australia (0.2 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (0.1 per cent), and the Northern Territory (0.1 per cent). Victoria (0.0 per cent ) was relatively unchanged. Queensland (-0.1 per cent) fell in seasonally adjusted terms in September 2019.

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in September 2019, following a rise of 0.2 per cent in August 2019. Compared to September 2018, the trend estimate rose 2.4 per cent.

Online retail turnover contributed 6.3 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in September 2019. In September 2018 online retail turnover contributed 5.6 per cent to total retail.

Quarterly volumes fall 0.1 per cent

For the September quarter 2019, there was a fall of 0.1 per cent in seasonally adjusted volume terms. This follows a rise of 0.1 per cent in the June quarter 2019.

The quarterly fall in volumes was led by cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (-1.0 per cent), and department stores (-0.1 per cent). Food retailing (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged. Household goods (0.9 per cent), other retailing (0.3 per cent), and clothing, footwear and personal accessories retailing (0.3 per cent) rose in seasonally adjusted volume terms.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

