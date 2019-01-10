Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in November (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 07:44pm EST

Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in November


Australian retail turnover rose 0.4 per cent in November 2018, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures.

This follows a rise of 0.3 per cent in October 2018.

'Household goods retailing (1.2 per cent) led the rises' said Ben Faulkner, Acting Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, 'while there was also a notable rise for Clothing, footwear and personal accessories retailing (1.5 per cent). Both of these industries were impacted by strong promotional activity in the November month, including Black Friday sales.' Rises were also seen in Food retailing (0.2 per cent) and Department stores (0.4 per cent). Other retailing (-0.1 per cent), and Cafes, restaurant and takeaway services retailing (-0.1 per cent), both had minor falls this month.

Online retail turnover contributed 6.6 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in November 2018, a rise from 5.9 per cent in October 2018. This is the highest level recorded in the series and continues a pattern of increasing online contributions to total sales in November. In November 2017 online retail turnover contributed 5.5 per cent to total retail.

In seasonally adjusted terms there were rises in New South Wales (0.8 per cent), Queensland (0.4 per cent), Western Australia (0.6 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (1.6 per cent), and Victoria (0.1 per cent). South Australia was relatively unchanged (0.0 per cent). There were falls in the Northern Territory (-0.9 per cent), and Tasmania (-0.2 per cent).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in November 2018, following a 0.2 percent rise in October 2018. Compared to November 2017, the trend estimate rose 3.6 per cent.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri),
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 00:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51pInvestment bank Perella Weinberg plans to name Peter Weinberg as CEO
RE
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Cage-free eggs could cost even more with new California law
PU
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : USDA confirms virulent Newcastle Disease in third commercial chicken flock in California
PU
08:27pCanada regulator issues draft conditions in oil pipeline review
RE
08:24pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
08:22pAsia stocks at one-month high, focus stays on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:08pFed's Powell again stresses patience as U.S. economy's 'narrative' unfolds
RE
08:08pFed's No. 2 says U.S. policy would react if 'crosswinds' persist
RE
08:08pFord, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
RE
08:04pFed's Clarida Says Monetary Policy Isn't on a Preset Course--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
2KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
4URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORP : URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORPORATION : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter End..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.