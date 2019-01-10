ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in November (Media Release)

Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in November

Australian retail turnover rose 0.4 per cent in November 2018, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures.

This follows a rise of 0.3 per cent in October 2018.

'Household goods retailing (1.2 per cent) led the rises' said Ben Faulkner, Acting Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, 'while there was also a notable rise for Clothing, footwear and personal accessories retailing (1.5 per cent). Both of these industries were impacted by strong promotional activity in the November month, including Black Friday sales.' Rises were also seen in Food retailing (0.2 per cent) and Department stores (0.4 per cent). Other retailing (-0.1 per cent), and Cafes, restaurant and takeaway services retailing (-0.1 per cent), both had minor falls this month.

Online retail turnover contributed 6.6 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in November 2018, a rise from 5.9 per cent in October 2018. This is the highest level recorded in the series and continues a pattern of increasing online contributions to total sales in November. In November 2017 online retail turnover contributed 5.5 per cent to total retail.

In seasonally adjusted terms there were rises in New South Wales (0.8 per cent), Queensland (0.4 per cent), Western Australia (0.6 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (1.6 per cent), and Victoria (0.1 per cent). South Australia was relatively unchanged (0.0 per cent). There were falls in the Northern Territory (-0.9 per cent), and Tasmania (-0.2 per cent).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in November 2018, following a 0.2 percent rise in October 2018. Compared to November 2017, the trend estimate rose 3.6 per cent.

