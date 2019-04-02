ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rises 0.8 per cent in February (Media Release)

Retail turnover rises 0.8 per cent in February

Australian retail turnover rose 0.8 per cent in February 2019, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures.

This follows a rise of 0.1 per cent in January 2019.

ABS Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, Ben Faulkner said: 'There were improved results across most industries with rises in food retailing (0.8 per cent), department stores (3.5 per cent), household goods retailing (1.1 per cent) and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (1.6 per cent). Other retailing (0.0 per cent) and cafes, restaurant and takeaway services (0.0 per cent) were relatively unchanged. The rise this month follows subdued results in December 2018 (-0.4 per cent) and January 2019 (0.1 per cent).'

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were rises in Queensland (1.4 per cent), New South Wales (0.6 per cent), Victoria (0.8 per cent), Western Australia (0.6 per cent), South Australia (0.7 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (1.7 per cent) and the Northern Territory (1.4 per cent). There was a fall in Tasmania (-0.7 per cent).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in February 2019, following a 0.2 per cent rise in January 2019. Compared to February 2018, the trend estimate rose 2.9 per cent.

Online retail turnover contributed 5.6 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in February 2019, which is unchanged from January 2019. In February 2018, online retail turnover contributed 5.1 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

Media note: