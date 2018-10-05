Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 03:38am CEST

Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August


Australian retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August 2018, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a relatively unchanged estimate (0.0 per cent) in July 2018.

'There were rises in five of the six industries,' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. 'Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.7 per cent) led the rises. Rises were also seen in Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.8 per cent), Other retailing (0.4 per cent), Department stores (0.9 per cent), and Household goods retailing (0.2 per cent). Food retailing was relatively unchanged (0.0 per cent)'.

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were rises in New South Wales (0.5%), Victoria (0.2%), South Australia (0.8%), Queensland (0.1%), Tasmania (0.6%), and the Australian Capital Territory (0.2%). Western Australia was relatively unchanged (0.0%), whilst there was a fall in the Northern Territory (-1.3%).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in August 2018, following a 0.3 percent rise in July 2018. Compared to August 2017, the trend estimate rose 3.4 per cent.

Online retail turnover contributed 5.6 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in August 2018, a rise from 5.5 per cent in July 2018. In August 2017 online retail turnover contributed 4.6 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri),
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Tokyo,Bangkok top bleisure travel destination for S’pore-based business travellers
PU
04:29aPhilippines central bank says inflation may have peaked
RE
04:20aPhilippine inflation hits 9-1/2-year high, but slower than estimate
RE
04:00aDOLLAR INDEX : boosted as U.S. Treasury yields hit seven-year high
RE
03:48aAustralian Retail Sales Rise in August
DJ
03:38aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Update on Albany wave energy technology development project
PU
03:38aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August (Media Release)
PU
03:30aJAPAN, U.S. TO HOLD THIRD ECONOMIC DIALOGUE MID-NOVEMBER : government officials
RE
03:28aBOJ keeps size of buying in super-long JGBs unchanged from previous operation
RE
03:27aJapan household spending posts biggest rise in three years, signals steady recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.