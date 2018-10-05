ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August (Media Release)

Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August
Australian retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August 2018, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a relatively unchanged estimate (0.0 per cent) in July 2018.
'There were rises in five of the six industries,' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. 'Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.7 per cent) led the rises. Rises were also seen in Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.8 per cent), Other retailing (0.4 per cent), Department stores (0.9 per cent), and Household goods retailing (0.2 per cent). Food retailing was relatively unchanged (0.0 per cent)'.
In seasonally adjusted terms, there were rises in New South Wales (0.5%), Victoria (0.2%), South Australia (0.8%), Queensland (0.1%), Tasmania (0.6%), and the Australian Capital Territory (0.2%). Western Australia was relatively unchanged (0.0%), whilst there was a fall in the Northern Territory (-1.3%).
The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in August 2018, following a 0.3 percent rise in July 2018. Compared to August 2017, the trend estimate rose 3.4 per cent.
Online retail turnover contributed 5.6 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in August 2018, a rise from 5.5 per cent in July 2018. In August 2017 online retail turnover contributed 4.6 per cent to total retail.
More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).
