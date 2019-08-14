ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Trend unemployment rate at 5.3% (Media Release)

Trend unemployment rate at 5.3%

Australia's trend unemployment rate increased in July 2019 to 5.3 per cent, from 5.2 per cent in June, according to the latest information released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Chief Economist Bruce Hockman said: 'Australia's trend unemployment rate increased to 5.3 per cent in July 2019, the same level as this time last year.'

'The trend participation rate increased further to 66.1 per cent, while employment growth continues to show strength,' added Mr Hockman.

Employment and hours

In July 2019, trend monthly employment increased by around 24,600 persons. Full-time employment increased by 15,100 persons and part-time employment increased by 9,600 persons.

Over the past year, trend employment increased by 339,200 persons (2.7 per cent) which was above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (2.0 per cent).

The trend monthly hours worked increased by less than 0.1 per cent in July 2019 and by 1.8 per cent over the past year. This was slightly above the 20 year average year-on-year growth of 1.7 per cent.

Underemployment and underutilisation

The trend monthly underemployment rate remained steady at 8.4 per cent in July with no changes over the past year. The trend underutilisation rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points over the year.

States and territories trend unemployment rate

The trend unemployment rate remained steady in most states and territories, except for South Australia (up 0.2 percentage points) and Queensland and Northern Territory (up 0.1 percentage points).

Over the year, unemployment rates fell in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, and increased in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Seasonally adjusted data

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2 per cent in July 2019, while the underemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 8.4 per cent. The seasonally adjusted participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 66.1 per cent, and the number of persons employed increased by 41,100 persons.

The net movement of employed in both trend and seasonally adjusted terms is underpinned by around 300,000 people entering and leaving employment in the month.

More details are in the July 2019 issue of Labour Force, Australia (cat. no. 6202.0). In addition, further information, including regional labour market information, can be found in the upcoming July 2019 issue of Labour Force, Australia, Detailed - Electronic Delivery (cat. no. 6291.0.55.001), due for release on 22 August 2019.

