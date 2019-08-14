Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Trend unemployment rate at 5.3% (Media Release)

08/14/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Trend unemployment rate at 5.3%


Australia's trend unemployment rate increased in July 2019 to 5.3 per cent, from 5.2 per cent in June, according to the latest information released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Chief Economist Bruce Hockman said: 'Australia's trend unemployment rate increased to 5.3 per cent in July 2019, the same level as this time last year.'

'The trend participation rate increased further to 66.1 per cent, while employment growth continues to show strength,' added Mr Hockman.

Employment and hours

In July 2019, trend monthly employment increased by around 24,600 persons. Full-time employment increased by 15,100 persons and part-time employment increased by 9,600 persons.

Over the past year, trend employment increased by 339,200 persons (2.7 per cent) which was above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (2.0 per cent).

The trend monthly hours worked increased by less than 0.1 per cent in July 2019 and by 1.8 per cent over the past year. This was slightly above the 20 year average year-on-year growth of 1.7 per cent.

Underemployment and underutilisation

The trend monthly underemployment rate remained steady at 8.4 per cent in July with no changes over the past year. The trend underutilisation rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points over the year.

States and territories trend unemployment rate

The trend unemployment rate remained steady in most states and territories, except for South Australia (up 0.2 percentage points) and Queensland and Northern Territory (up 0.1 percentage points).

Over the year, unemployment rates fell in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, and increased in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.
Seasonally adjusted data

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2 per cent in July 2019, while the underemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 8.4 per cent. The seasonally adjusted participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 66.1 per cent, and the number of persons employed increased by 41,100 persons.

The net movement of employed in both trend and seasonally adjusted terms is underpinned by around 300,000 people entering and leaving employment in the month.

More details are in the July 2019 issue of Labour Force, Australia (cat. no. 6202.0). In addition, further information, including regional labour market information, can be found in the upcoming July 2019 issue of Labour Force, Australia, Detailed - Electronic Delivery (cat. no. 6291.0.55.001), due for release on 22 August 2019.

These publications are available for free download (after release) from the ABS website: https://www.abs.gov.au.

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 or media@abs.gov.au (8.30am - 5pm Monday - Friday AEST).
  • The ABS produces trend estimates to provide a more reliable indicator of the underlying behaviour of the Labour Force series. Trend estimates were introduced into the Labour Force series in the mid 1980s and are available back to February 1978. Trend estimates are considered the best indicators of the underlying behaviour in the labour market. See paragraphs 29 to 38 of the Explanatory Notes in Labour Force, Australia (cat. no. 6202.0).
  • Labour Force Survey data is complemented by other ABS measures to build a comprehensive picture of the labour market.
  • Jobs in Australia (cat. no. 6160.0) data provides insights into all jobs held throughout the year.
  • Labour Accounts data provides the number of filled jobs at a point-in-time each quarter, while Labour Force data measures the number of people employed each month.
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 01:46:02 UTC
