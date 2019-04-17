ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.0% (Media Release)

Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.0%

Australia's trend unemployment rate remained steady in March 2019 at 5.0 per cent, according to the latest information released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Labour Statistics Program Manager Bjorn Jarvis said: 'In trend terms, we've now seen the unemployment rate at 5.0 per cent for five months and the participation rate holding steady at 65.6 per cent.'

Employment and hours

In March 2019, trend monthly employment increased by around 21,000 persons. Full-time employment increased by 18,000 persons and part-time employment increased by 3,000 persons.

Over the past year, trend employment increased by 299,000 persons (2.4 per cent) which was above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (2.0 per cent).

The trend monthly hours worked increased by 0.2 per cent in March 2019 and by 2.4 per cent over the past year. This was above the 20 year average year-on-year growth of 1.7 per cent.

Underemployment and underutilisation

The trend monthly underemployment rate remained steady at 8.2 per cent in March 2019 and decreased by 0.4 percentage points over the year. The monthly trend underutilisation rate also remained steady, at 13.2 per cent, and decreased by 0.9 percentage points over the year.

States and territories trend unemployment rate

The trend unemployment rate remained steady in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. It decreased by 0.2 percentage points in the Northern Territory and by less than 0.1 percentage points in Queensland and Western Australia. It increased by 0.1 percentage points in Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

Over the year, the unemployment rate fell in all states and territories except for Tasmania, the Northern Territory and South Australia.

Seasonally adjusted data

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage point to 5.0 per cent in March 2019, while the participation rate also increased 0.1 percentage points to 65.7 per cent. The seasonally adjusted number of persons employed increased by 26,000.

The net movement of employed in both trend and seasonally adjusted terms is underpinned by around 300,000 people entering and leaving employment in the month.

