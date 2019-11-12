ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Wages rise 0.5% in the September quarter 2019 (Media Release)

Log in
ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Wages rise 0.5% in the September quarter 2019

11/12/2019

Wages rise 0.5% in the September quarter 2019

The seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index (WPI) rose 0.5 per cent in the September quarter 2019 and 2.2 per cent through the year, according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Seasonally adjusted, private sector wages rose 2.2 per cent and public sector wages grew 2.5 per cent through the year to September quarter 2019.

The ABS Chief Economist, Bruce Hockman stated 'The rate of annual wage growth eased slightly in September after being stable over the past year, continuing to grow at a slightly faster rate than consumer prices over the past year. The largest contribution to wage growth over the quarter was jobs in the health care and social assistance industry.'

In original terms, quarterly wage growth was driven by enterprise agreements and annual financial year salary reviews, and to a lesser extent the Fair Work Commission Annual Wage Review decision.

Annualwage growth to the September quarter 2019 across industries ranged from 1.7 per cent for information media and telecommunication services to 3.2 per cent for health care and social assistance.

Victoria recorded the highest through the year growth of 2.8 per cent while Western Australia recorded the lowest of 1.6 per cent for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Further information is available in Wage Price Index, Australia (cat. no. 6345.0), available for free download from the ABS website: https://www.abs.gov.au/.

Media notes:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • The Wage Price Index as reported in cat.no. 6345.0, publishes estimates of the change in hourly rates of pay, unaffected by changes in the composition of the labour force. The survey of Average Weekly Earnings (6302.0) can be affected by changes in both the level of earnings per employee and in the composition of the labour force.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8.30 am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 00:34:00 UTC
