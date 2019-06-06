ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : and NT Government Memorandum of Understanding (Media Release)

ABS and NT Government Memorandum of Understanding



A new agreement between the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and Northern Territory (NT) Government further cementing relationships between the two organisations will focus on improving the quality of statistics.

Chris Libreri, ABS General Manager for the Census and Statistical Services Division, said the new agreement provided a framework to the longstanding cooperation between the organisations.

'The work between the ABS and NT Government is important in helping us collect the best possible information for the Territory, information which underpins local services,' said Mr Libreri.

'This new agreement goes beyond our historical cooperation and provides a more structured approach to the way we work together, with a focus on improving the quality of statistics and maximising the benefit both organisations get from them.

One of the first priorities under the new agreement will be identifying ways to improve the collection of information for the 2021 Census as well as estimations of undercounts from the Census.

There will be a particular focus on enhancing the counts of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and also of people experiencing homelessness in the NT.

Further ongoing activities will focus on working together and strong engagement between officials. This will include data sharing arrangements, secondment opportunities for ABS and NT Government employees, and leveraging networks to engage and build relationships.