ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : selects Census Privacy Impact Assessment provider (Media Release)

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : selects Census Privacy Impact Assessment provider

08/22/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

ABS selects Census Privacy Impact Assessment provider

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has announced it has selected Galexia to undertake the 2021 Census of Population and Housing Privacy Impact Assessment.

Galexia will identify and evaluate the potential impact of the Census on the privacy of individuals. It will also recommend ways to minimise or manage possible privacy issues or risks.

General Manager, Census Division, Chris Libreri said the commencement of the Privacy Impact Assessment is an important stage in the development of the next Census.

'We are taking a 'privacy by design' approach to planning and conducting the Census. This ensures the privacy of individuals is considered at every step, right across the program.

'An important part of the assessment process, for Galexia, will be wide-ranging external stakeholder consultation. This will help identify privacy risks and concerns, and ensure appropriate mitigation strategies are in place,' Mr Libreri said.

The Privacy Impact Assessment will also inform how long the ABS will retain names and addresses from the 2021 Census. This is part of a consultation process which will involve the community, privacy experts and other stakeholders.

The Privacy Impact Assessment will be publicly available by August 2020.

Media Notes

  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 or at media@abs.gov.au (8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our media release notification service to be notified of ABS media releases or publications upon their release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 02:07:06 UTC
