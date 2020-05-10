ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : thanks survey respondents (Media Release)

MEDIA RELEASE

11 May 2020

ABS thanks survey respondents



The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has acknowledged and thanked the many Australians participating in its surveys at a time when businesses and individuals are facing great pressure from the impact of COVID-19.

ABS General Manager of Data Acquisition Duncan Young said the goodwill of survey respondents was particularly important as the ABS continues to release a range of new statistical products to better understand the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

'These are challenging times, with many individuals and businesses facing significant challenges and we appreciate all those who have responded to our surveys,' Mr Young said.

'As well as our existing statistical releases, we are collecting data to produce up-to-date information focusing on the effects of COVID- 19 on households, businesses, employment and travel.

'We can only continue to produce these important statistics with the ongoing participation of survey respondents.

'By participating in these surveys, the ABS can continue to collect the information that's critical to help governments and the community respond to the pandemic.'

To protect the health and safety of its staff and households and businesses, the ABS has suspended all face to face interactions at the moment and is running these surveys by telephone and online.

'Rather than knocking on your door, our skilled interviewers are working remotely and are ready and keen to assist,' Mr Young said.

'If you need help to take part, or if coronavirus is impacting your ability to respond to our survey, please contact us to discuss your options.'

This week households will start completing the May Monthly Population Survey, providing important insights into changes in employment, the hours people are working and unemployment. The ABS thanks people across Australia for the high level of response to the April survey, with important results to be released on Thursday.

'If you're a business, you might be selected to participate in a survey on the impacts of COVID-19,' Mr Young said.

'This provides information essential to Government, community and business responses to the virus and its impacts.'

All information provided to the ABS is kept confidential and secure by law.

More information about ABS surveys, statistics and contact information is available at abs.gov.au. Contact information for each survey is provided on materials provided to the business and households selected to participate.

